megacomet discovered by Brazilian is the largest ever seen

New Hubble Space Telescope images confirm: megacomet C/2014 UN271 is the largest ever detected. Its frozen core is almost 140 km wide (that is, larger than Brasília) and has a mass of approximately 500 trillion tons.

According to NASA, it is about 50 times larger than an “ordinary” comet, and is heading towards the Sun, approaching Earth. For comparative purposes, Neowise, which visited us recently, is 5km wide. The Hale-Bopp, considered large, is 50km long; and the famous Halley is 15km.

The comet is also called Bernardinelli-Bernstein because one of its discoverers is the Brazilian astronomer Pedro Bernardinelli. He and American colleague Gary Bernstein, both from the University of Pennsylvania, identified C/2014 UN271 while digging through the image archive of the Dark Energy Survey, a survey of the expansion of the Universe.

“We’ve always suspected that this comet had to be big, because it’s very bright at such a great distance. Now, we’ve confirmed that it is,” said David Jewitt, professor of planetary science and astronomy at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) and co-author. of a new study that confirms the size of the space object.

“This comet is literally the tip of the iceberg of thousands more that are too faint to be seen in the most distant parts of the Solar System.” The previous record belonged to C/2002 VQ94, located in 2002, with an estimated core of 96km in diameter.

Bernardinelli-Bernstein began its journey towards the Sun more than a million years ago, probably from the hypothetical Oort Cloud, the most distant zone of the Solar System, where billions of comets would concentrate. Now, it is far away from Earth, running at a speed of 35,405 km/h.

But there’s no reason to panic: the closest it will come to our planet will be at a distance of 1.6 billion kilometers in 2031, according to NASA. It will cross the Solar System between the orbits of Saturn and Uranus, without any risk of impact.

How did you calculate your size?

The first record Berdinadelli and Bernstein located of the mysterious object was from the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile in October 2014. At the time, it was 4.3 billion kilometers from the Sun. Then an even older record was found, from 2010.

Initially, it was not possible to say if it was really a comet or another body, such as a dwarf planet, in a comet-like orbit. So it has been studied with a wide range of instruments, including ground-based and space-based telescopes such as Hubble.

Thus, it was possible to confirm, first, that it was a megacomet. Then the gigantic size of this “dirty snowball” was calculated – the nickname that comets receive because their cores are basically clumps of ice, pieces of rock, dust and other cosmic debris.

Today, “only” 3.2 billion kilometers from the Sun, its temperature is estimated to be at freezing -211 ºC. But this is already hot enough to allow carbon monoxide to go from a solid to a gas. It is this phenomenon, called sublimation, that creates the comet’s “coma”: a colored “hair” of dust and gas, enveloping the nucleus. The tail will only appear when it is closer to the Sun.

“This is an amazing object, given how active it is when it’s still so far from the Sun,” said lead author of the new study, Man-To Hui of the Macau University of Science and Technology. “We thought the comet could be quite large, but we needed the best data to confirm that.”

His team used Hubble to take five pictures of the comet on January 8, 2022. The biggest challenge, in calculating the size, was differentiating the nucleus from the coma. Because the object is so far away, even the powerful space telescope cannot pinpoint it exactly.

The Hubble Space Telescope has precisely measured the size of the largest icy comet nucleus ever seen by astronomers. And it’s BIG! (1/5) pic.twitter.com/EAtf5VFkpv — Hubble Space Telescope (@HubbleTelescope) April 12, 2022

The solution was to process the data with a computer modeling technique, which predicted where the coma would be, and compare the Hubble images with previous observations made by the ALMA (Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array) radio telescope in Chile.

In this process, they also discovered that the comet is darker than expected. “He’s big, and blacker than coal,” Jewitt said. The study was published yesterday (12), in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

rare visit

The Bernardinelli-Bernstein crossing is a unique opportunity to spy on the origins of the Solar System and even life on Earth. This comet’s journey began billions of years ago, in the events and collisions of space rocks that created the planets.

“It’s immaculate,” Bernardinelli told The Daily Beast. “Not much has happened to this object since its formation at the beginning of the Solar System. So we can think of it as a window into the past.”

The other comets we recorded here had already changed a lot over time – either because they were very small or fragmented, or because they passed very close to the Sun and had their composition changed by heat. So our understanding was “edited” by outside forces.

Due to its sheer size, the 2014 UN271 has enough gravity to hold itself together for its voyage.

“The story told by this comet will tell us what existed here billions of years ago, and we can use that to understand the things we see across the Solar System today,” added Bernardinelli.

Everything indicates that it retains the characteristics and chemical state of the cloud of gas and dust that formed our system, about 4.5 billion years ago. After this visit, he will return to the icy darkness, on a millennia-long journey to the Oort Cloud, two trillion kilometers from the Sun.

Just don’t expect a heavenly show. The object will likely not be visible to the naked eye. But it could yield beautiful images from telescopes and observatories around the world, in addition to being a unique chance for astronomers to study an object that comes from the depths of the Solar System.