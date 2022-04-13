Menopause: when is hormone replacement indicated? | Drauzio Varella











Therapy is aimed at relieving symptoms of this period, which can be very unpleasant. Find out how it works.

THE menopause is the name given to the last menstruation, which occurs after a natural drop in reproductive hormones, which normally occurs between 45 and 55 years. When this process occurs before age 40, it is considered early menopause. Despite being something natural, physiological, this process tends to be accompanied by some unpleasant symptoms that sometimes affect a woman’s quality of life.

Menopause symptoms include heat waveshot flashes and night sweats, insomniamood swings, weight changes and complaints related to intimate health and the urinary system, such as vaginal dryness, pain during sexual intercourse and recurrent urinary infections, among others. That’s where hormone replacement comes in, a treatment that seeks to relieve these symptoms.

According to Dr. Larissa Garcia Gomes, endocrinologist at the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology – São Paulo Regional (SBEM-SP), the benefits of hormone therapy, when started at the right time, extend to improving bone mass and cardiovascular risk factors, however, these aspects alone are not sufficient to indicate treatment.

“Hormones can be administered by various routes: oral, transdermal by gel or patches and vaginal. The preparations must be approved by drug regulatory agencies, and the various medical societies are against preparations manipulated for this purpose,” he says.

window of opportunity

Normally, hormone replacement is started in the so-called window of opportunity, 10 years after menopause, or until age 60. However, according to the specialist, patients outside this window do not represent an absolute contraindication for treatment and should be evaluated individually if they present symptoms.

“It is not established how long hormone therapy should be continued, and again, maintenance or interruption of treatment must be carried out individually, weighing the risk and benefits of maintaining treatment at each clinical appointment”, explains the doctor.

She points out that hormone replacement therapy is a common and very effective treatment if done well – that is, with the appropriate medication and using the lowest doses necessary to improve symptoms.

Risks and Contraindications

According to Dr. Larissa, studies using older estrogen and progestin preparations found an increased risk of thrombosis, cerebrovascular accident (stroke) and breast cancer in women undergoing hormone replacement. “Reanalyses of these studies, however, showed that these risks were greater in women who started therapy late, usually 10 years after menopause.”

In the case of breast cancer, the risk was increased only in women who used combined hormones (estrogens and progestins). On the other hand, those who did not have uterus and used estrogens alone had a reduced risk of breast cancer. “With regard to cardiovascular risk, the risk was increased only in women who started replacement 10 years after menopause, as they probably already had established vascular dysfunction before starting treatment,” adds the endocrinologist.

There are some contraindications for this type of treatment: women with thrombosis, hormone-dependent cancers such as breast cancer and endometrial cancerand previous cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke, should not take hormone replacement.

Menopause urinary health

After menopause, problems related to the urinary tract are more frequent, such as urinary infection, which can cause pain and burning when urinating and increase urinary frequency and urgency. In addition, urinary incontinence is also more common at this stage, both due to age and hormonal changes that can affect the muscles of the pelvic region.

If you have these symptoms, follow your doctor’s instructions for treatment. To the urine leaks, pelvic physiotherapy can be an excellent ally, as it helps in strengthening the pelvic floor. While incontinence is not resolved, one option is to make use of specific pads for the condition, which neutralize the odor of urine and prevent leakage.

