Mexico’s president triumphs in popular consultation on continuity of his term, but participation does not reach 20% | World

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will govern Mexico until 2024, after winning a popular consultation on his continuity in office despite low turnout.

Thanking him for his support, López Obrador ruled out the possibility of using the referendum victory to stimulate constitutional reform that would allow his reelection.

“I’m not going to do it because I’m a Democrat and I’m not in favor of reelection. Let’s finish the work of transformation,” said the left-wing president in a message posted on social media.

According to a quick poll by the National Electoral Institute (INE), between 90.3% and 91.9% of voters voted in favor of López Obrador “staying in the presidency”, against 6.4% to 7.8% who supported the revocation of the mandate “due to loss of confidence”.

The participation rate was between 17% and 18.2%.

The consultation, unprecedented in Mexico, did not reach the barrier to be considered binding (compulsory compliance), which was the participation of 40% of people registered for the vote (37 million).

Even in the event of the option to leave office winning, the president was not obliged to accept it. “It was a good vote,” he said, highlighting the 15.6 million votes in his favor.

AMLO, as he is known by his initials, was elected for the period 2018-2024 with 30 million votes, but for the referendum on April 10, only a third of the polls of the last presidential election were installed.

For political analyst Hernán Gómez Bruera, the referendum showed that López Obrador’s ability to mobilize “has muscle”, despite the high abstention rate.

“The real test of fire will come in 2024, when he leaves, because nobody seems capable of taking his leadership role,” Gomez told AFP.

For the succession, the president shows support to his supporter Claudia Sheinbaum, mayor of Mexico City.

“It was a vote just between them, but López Obrador will want to use it to try to control the electoral bodies with a view to 2024,” historian José Antonio Crespo told AFP.

In Mexico, with 126 million inhabitants, voting is not mandatory.

AMLO accuses INE of sabotaging the referendum, in complicity with the opposition, which is why it announced a reform so that its members and those of the electoral court are elected by popular vote and not by the Chamber of Deputies.

“It is categorically false that the INE has not fulfilled its duty to disseminate” the referendum, assured this Sunday the president of the organism, Lorenzo Córdova.

The president nullified his ballot by writing the words “Viva Zapata!” (reference to revolutionary leader Emiliano Zapata) to be impartial, but Córdova denounced the “potential use of public resources” by the situation to promote consultation.

“We don’t have a king in Mexico, there isn’t a oligarchy, is a democracy in which the people put and the people take“, he said in his victory speech.

AMLO managed to have the consultation included in the Constitution in 2019, as an antidote against “bad governments”.

At 68, the country’s first leftist president has an approval rating of 58%, according to the poll average.

‘propaganda’ exercise

“I’m happy with him, I hope he continues and he does it again,” Carmen Sobrino, 64, said at her polling station, although there is no reelection or extension of term in the country.

The president has also said he will step away from politics when his term ends.

Opponents, who defended abstention, again criticized the referendum, which they called an act of “propaganda”.

“It will be marked by illegality, lies, manipulation and embezzlement of public resources,” said Marko Cortés, of the conservative National Action Party (PAN, the second largest party in Congress).

“It may have been a historic exercise, but the government turned it into a mockery to satisfy its own ego and continue to deceive Mexicans,” said Alejandro Moreno, leader of the PRI, a party that has dominated Mexican politics for decades.

In the remaining two and a half years of his term, López Obrador’s “transformation” project calls for constitutional reforms for which he does not have a parliamentary majority.

The president bases his approval on social programs to which this year the equivalent of R$ 107 billion (6.4% of the budget) and policies such as the improvement of the minimum wage (currently around R$ 1,240).

According to official figures, 44% of Mexicans live in poverty, one of the evils that AMLO is committed to fighting, along with corruption.