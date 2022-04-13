Microchips that allow payment by hand are already used; learn how it works – Business

microchips began to be implanted in humans in 1998, but it was only in the last decade that this technology became available for commercial use. Currently, there are those who pay the bills only bringing hands together of collection machines. The information is from BBC News.

In 2021, the Anglo-Polish company Walletmor started selling implantable payment chips. They weigh less than a gram and are little bigger than a grain of rice, wrapped in a biopolymer (a material of natural origin similar to plastic), and they don’t need a battery or recharge.

These microchips use NFC technology, which authorizes contactless payments on smartphones. Other implants are based on radio frequency identification (RFID), similar to the physical debit and credit card system by approach.

Walletmor claims that the chip is safe, has had regulation approved and works immediately after implant. So far, it says it has sold more than 500 devices, offered at $229.

Daily use

One of those who joined the system, still in 2019, was Dutchman Patrick Paumen, 37 years old. He notices the astonishment of the employees of establishments where only put your left hand near the card reader to make the payment.

According to him, the implant procedure hurts “as much as a pinch”.

The man reveals he is unconcerned about issues related to data invasion and privacy security, items considered important in a 2021 survey of more than 4,000 people in the UK and European Union, which found that 51% would consider getting an implant. .

“Chip implants contain the same kind of technology that people use every day,” argues Paumen. “Only when there is a magnetic coupling between the reader and the transponder can the implant be read.”

The guard adds that he is not concerned with geolocation because RFID chips do not allow such tracking, requiring physical presence to be read.

Subtitle: Dutch has been making payments with chip in hand since 2019. Photograph: Patrick Paumer

In addition to payments, microchips can have other purposes. In the UK, the British company BioTeq has been manufacturing wireless devices since 2017, having deployed more than 500. They are intended for people with disabilities so that open doors automatically.

Privacy and data use

For experts heard by the BBC Newsthe main concern is how much of a person’s private data these chips can store in the future, beyond, in fact, tracking.

Financial Technology expert Theodora Lau, while recognizing that payment chips are a new way of connecting and exchanging data, recommends caution.

“How much are we willing to pay for convenience?” he asks. “Where do we draw the line when it comes to privacy and security? Who will protect the critical infrastructure and the humans that are part of it?”

Nada Kakabadse, professor of Politics, Governance and Ethics at the Henley Business School at Reading University, points out that there is “a dark side to technology” that has potential for excesses.

“For those who don’t love individual freedom, it opens up alluring new visions of control, manipulation and oppression. And who owns the data? Who has access to the data? And is it ethical to chip people like we do pets? “.