Ministry of Justice notifies manufacturer of Kinder chocolates after suspected bacterial contamination in Europe | Economy

The National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, notified Ferrero do Brasil, owner of the Kinder Ovo, Nutella and Ferrero Rocher brands, after the brand’s products were removed from shelves in Europe on suspicion of contamination by salmonella bacteria.

In a note, the folder informs that determined that the company clarify the measures adopted to avoid infection to Brazilian consumers, or that it recalls products in the country.

Last week, however, the company already stated that the brand’s chocolates sold in Brazil are not suspected of contamination.

That’s because the recalled products in Europe were manufactured in Belgium. Already those sold in Brazil are produced in South Americaalthough the company did not specify in which countries these factories are located.

According to Valor Online, the company has a factory in the state of Minas Gerais, where it manufactures Nutella and Ferrero Rocher bonbon cream.

wanted by g1Ferrero Brasil reported that it has not yet received any official notification from Senacon.

The company also stated that it voluntarily contacted the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), “clarifying the facts and making itself available for any additional information”.

According to the company, the recall carried out in other countries refers only to Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g and Kinder Schokobons products manufactured in Arlon, Belgium. “These products are not sold by Ferrero in Brazil, so there is no need to talk about removing these items from the country”, says Ferrero in a note.

Last week, Kinder brand products sold in several European countries were withdrawn from markets after a suspicion of contamination by the salmonella bacteria.

A request was made to return Kinder products produced at the factories in Arlon, Belgium, which were marketed in France, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Germany and Sweden.

In the United Kingdom, there have been 63 cases of salmonella contamination, a spokeswoman for the British health authorities told AFP.

In France, 21 patients were informed by the Pasteur Institute’s Salmonella Reference Center and, of this, 15 reported having consumed the Kinder products in question, according to the national body responsible for public health. The average age of cases is 4 years.