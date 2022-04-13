More than 1,000 animals found embalmed in a warehouse in Valencia — from bears to extinct species | Spain

The Spanish Civil Guard confiscated, this Sunday, a warehouse with more than 50 thousand square meters in beterValencia, where more than a thousand embalmed animals were kept.

This collection includes polar bears, elephants, crocodiles, but also 405 other species protected by CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) — some extinct, such as the scimitar oryx, others practically , such as the addax (a type of bovine) or the Bengal tiger.

The operation valcitescarried out by the Nature Protection team of the Civil Guard of Valencia, together with members of the Legal and Forensic Sciences Institute, and with the collaboration of Europol, started in November 2021, when the agents became aware of the existence of a possible private collection of animals.













This Sunday, after entering the warehouse, the civil guard found 1090 embalmed animals, as well as 198 ivory elephant teeth, a crocodile leather sofa, 20 elephant legs transformed into benches and leopard and calico skins: a collection that estimated to be around 30 million euros.

A video shared on Twitter by the civil guard shows the collection of dissected animals, in what it says is “the biggest national seizure and one of the biggest in Europe”. The owner, a businessman from Valencia, is under investigation for smuggling and potential environmental attacks.

In the next phase of the investigation, the civil guard must “proceed with the analysis of all the documentation provided by the owner, to justify the possession of the pieces”, explains the civil guard in communiqué.

According to The Countrythe idea is that, due to the good state of conservation of the animals, they end up being transferred to a museum.