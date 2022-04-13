More than a thousand wild animals rescued by Colombian police are valued at US$ 1 million

Colombian police seized 1,004 animals that would be sold on the black market this Monday. In all, 21 people were arrested. Operation Leopard was carried out with support from the US Department of the Interior’s Fish and Wildlife Service. According to authorities, the animals were valued at about $1 million.

Lizards, snakes, starfish, chameleons, turtles, fish are among the animals rescued.

“The national police in coordination with the US wildlife authorities carried out the most important operation to safeguard protected species in Colombia,” said General Jorge Luis Vargas, head of the national police.

Among the more than a thousand specimens found by the authorities were animals of the Colombian fauna and exotic species. Photo: Disclosure

The investigations lasted about a year and targeted groups that used social media to illegally buy and sell these animals. The criminals relied on the complicity of local carriers, who hid the animals among their loads, whether by air, land or sea.

Colombia is considered one of the most biodiverse countries in the world. According to the country’s police, 5,994 animals that were in the hands of traffickers have been rescued this year alone.