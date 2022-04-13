Moto G52 launches with up to 256GB of storage and OLED screen

Motorola has just updated its line of mid-range phones with the Moto G52. The device has distinctions from its predecessor in terms of performance, internal storage, cameras, screen and fast charging, among others, but it has a familiar look.

Moto G52 has up to 256GB of storage and Snapdragon 680 (Image: Disclosure/Motorola)

The design of the device is quite similar to the Moto G51, where the camera module has rounded lines and the rear lens is vertically aligned. On the front section, there is a hole centered at the top of the screen to accommodate the camera components for selfies.

The Moto G52 has an OLED display, an improvement over the IPS LCD panel seen on the Moto G51 — on the other hand, its refresh rate has been reduced from 120 to 90 Hz. The display is 6.6 inches, with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut and pixel density of 402 ppi.

The Moto G52’s performance suite is led by a Snapdragon 680, yet another upgrade from the Snapdragon 480 Plus present in the Moto G51. Its configuration options include 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB via Micro SD card.

Device has IP52 certification against water and dust ingress (Image: Disclosure/Motorola)

Its main camera remains with a 50 MP sensor, also with the possibility of 12 MP photos through pixel binning. The ultrawide has 8 MP, while the third component serves for depth detection with 2 MP — in the front section, the camera is 16 MP.

Even though the battery has kept the 5,000 mAh capacity of the previous generation, the Moto G52 gained support for 30 W fast charging through TurboPower technology — for comparison, its predecessor was limited to 10 W.

The Moto G52 features the classic USB-C port for charging and data transfer, but the wireless connectivity options do not include 5G – which can be a limiting factor for many consumers. The phone’s construction still carries IP52 certification against water and dust damage, as well as a stereo speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos.

price and availability

The product was made available to the European market for a suggested value of 250 euros (about R$ 1,272 in direct conversion). There is still no concrete information about sales on other continents, but it is likely that it will arrive in Brazil in the coming weeks.

Moto G52: technical sheet

Display: 6.6-inch OLED with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate support, DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, 402 ppi and 20:9 aspect ratio;

Chipset: Snapdragon 680 with a maximum frequency of 2.4 GHz, Adreno 610 GPU up to 950 Mhz;

RAM memory: 4GB or 6GB

Internal storage: 128GB or 256GB expandable via microSD (up to 1TB);

Rear camera: triple 50 MP (f/1.8, main) + 8MP (f/2.2, ultrawide) and 2 MP (depth sensor);

Front camera: 16 MP;

Dimensions: 160.98 x 74.46 x 7.99 mm (HxWxD);

Weight: 169 grams;

Battery: 5,000 mAh with support for 30W TurboPower charging;

Extras: IP52 certification, stereo speaker system;

Operating system: Android 12 with My UX interface.

Source: PhoneArena