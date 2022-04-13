Motorola Moto G82 arriving with 33W fast charging – All in Technology

Motorola’s Moto G lineup is about to gain a new member with the arrival of the Moto G82. The smartphone has been circulating on the web in recent days and has even appeared in certifications, which suggests an upcoming launch. And now, a 3C listing in China has confirmed that the model will support 33W fast charging.

According to the information, the Moto G82 will support 30W (12V, 2.5A), 27W (9V, 3A), and 15W (5V, 3A) power sources. Motorola is expected to include the 33W charger in the retail box, something very common in other models like the Moto G71, for example. In addition, the device will be another Motorola option with support for 5G networks.

See too:

According to recent reports, the Moto G82 will arrive with a Snapdragon 695 5G processor, which delivers performance up to 2.21 GHz. If so, it will also have an Adreno 619 GPU, as well as an option with 8GB of RAM and options with 128GB and 256GB of internal space. In addition, it is rated to receive features such as NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) and Android 12 out of the box.

Unfortunately, Motorola has not given any clues as to when it intends to make this smartphone official. In any case, the emergence of certifications makes it clear that the launch is approaching.