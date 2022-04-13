‘My face was stolen by scammers exploiting war in Ukraine’

Lindsey Novak-Duchaine
Lindsey Novak-Duchaine’s Twitter account was cloned by someone asking her followers for money

Scammers are using fake charity websites, fraudulent emails and cloned social media accounts to trick people into donating to Ukraine, a BBC investigation has revealed.

Ukraine’s request to receive donations in cryptocurrencies, made shortly after the invasion began, gave the scammers new opportunities, experts said.

Fake websites used, for example, the name of Unicef ​​and Save the Children institutions. Some scammers even pretended to be real people in Ukraine seeking help.

Zelensky’s order

With the war affecting the national infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelensky legalized cryptocurrency in Ukraine. The country’s government said it has so far raised more than $70 million (about R$330 million) in cryptocurrencies alone.

