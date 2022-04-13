A new feature is coming to WhatsApp and can become a weapon for those who received a message and did not like it.

This is because the application will gain the ability to react to incoming messages. In this way, users will be able to use the tool to demonstrate what they are feeling about what they have seen.

New function arrives on WhatsApp that will serve as a weapon for those who received a message and did not like it

As detailed by the specialized website Wabetainfo, some users of the Beta version of WhatsApp were selected for a testing phase of the new function.

Thus, the emojis “Like”, “Love”, “Laugh”, “Surprised”, “Sad” and “Thank you” were made available so that they could give their first view about the tool.

However, users would have been dissatisfied with the limited variety of options and asked programmers to add more reaction alternatives.

Therefore, the site pointed out that it is in the plans of WhatsApp programmers to add a new button to the reaction bar in a future update.

That way, the user will be able to react to the message by choosing a different emoji. However, there is still no evidence in the app that would allow us to understand which new set of emojis will be added.

However, as pointed out by Wabetainfo, if we use Facebook Messenger and Instagram, it is possible to choose any emoji.

As WhatsApp is also part of the app conglomerate of the company Meta, probably the same thing will happen for the instant communication app.

Thus, you will be able to choose any cataloged emoji to react to messages, including those that indicate anger, displeasure or simply that you didn’t like what you received.

About WhatsApp Beta

This modality is for application users to be able to test first hand the functions that are under development to enter the application.

If you want to be a tester on the Android version, just search for the app on Google Play with the term “WhatsApp Beta” next to it.

On iOS, you have to have downloaded the app first Test Flight installed. However, new functions are not always implemented immediately and can be canceled without notice.

Finally, WhatsApp reminds you that the test version of the application may have instabilities that the final version does not.

