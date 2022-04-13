New medical bulletin points out that Rincón’s health condition remains ‘very critical’

The Imbanaco clinic updated this Tuesday morning the situation of Freddy Rincón, who had a serious accident in the early hours of Monday, in Cali, Colombia. According to the report, the former player’s condition is still considered ‘very critical’.

> Hospital says Rincón underwent surgery and remains in critical condition



The medical director of the hospital where Rincón is being treated, Laureano Quintero, stated that ‘Freddy Eusébio continues with advanced support measures, his condition remains very critical and his prognosis has not changed considering the evolution he has been showing’.

The doctor added: ‘We continue to consider your prognosis very guarded and will continue to implement all necessary measures to manage your situation’.

Rincón’s accident happened due to a collision between a car in which the former player was traveling and a bus. The Colombian was diagnosed with severe head trauma and had to undergo surgery.

In Brazil, Rincón defended Corinthians, Santos and Palmeiras, having also played for the Colombia national team in three World Cups. The former midfielder retired from the pitch in 2004, when he defended Corinthians.