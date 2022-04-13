New York Police Release Images of Man Who Rented Van That May Be Linked to Subway Attack | World

NYPD has released images of a person wanted in connection with the subway attack on Tuesday morning.

Frank James, 62, is treated by US police as a “person of interest” and it was not informed if it is the suspect of carrying out the attack or another person related to the case.

James was reportedly identified by authorities after finding keys to a van he had rented from a popular car rental service at the scene of the crime.

Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward to anyone with information about his whereabouts.

Earlier, a gun and a bag of fireworks were found by police at the subway station where a man shot passengers.

New York officials said at a press conference that the revolver found had fired at least 30 rounds. A second pistol was also seized by agents.

According to sources from NBC, the weapon used in the incident would have stalled, which would have prevented further damage.

There are 23 wounded (10 shot), according to the police commissioner of New YorkKeechant Sewell. Authorities are still looking for the man suspected of being the shooter.

The case, which is not being investigated as terrorism, may have left even more wounded. Based on consultations with hospitals in the region, the newspaper “The Washington Post” and the American network CNN reported at least 29 people who were treated in hospitals with some connection to the case.

2 of 5 Bag with fireworks and smoke bomb was found at the scene of the shooting in New York on April 12, 2022 — Photo: Playback/WCBN via NBC Bag with fireworks and smoke bomb was found at the scene of the shooting in New York on April 12, 2022.

Shooting in New York City Subway Injures

US President Joe Biden thanked the emergency services “who rushed to act” in an interview.

“My team is in contact with the mayor and the Department of Justice is working with the FBI with the NYPD on the ground,” he said. “We will not give up until we find out and find the criminal.”

3 of 5 Image shows people inside the New York subway after gunshots — Photo: Reproduction / NY Post Image shows people inside the New York subway after gunshots – Photo: Reproduction / NY Post

New York Mayor Eric Adams said in a speech broadcast online – as he is working remotely after being diagnosed with Covid-19 – that his office supports the investigations. He thanked first responders who responded quickly to the attack.

“We are not going to let New Yorkers be scared away by terror, and we urge anyone who has information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest to speak to authorities,” Adams said.

4 of 5 Map shows location of shooting in New York — Photo: g1 Map shows location of shooting in New York — Photo: g1

In an interview with local radio station WCBS, the mayor claimed that the surveillance circuit cameras at the subway station were broken and were unable to record the incident.

The police are looking for a man wearing a gas mask and green construction vest and suspected of being the shooter.

5 of 5 Policeman walks between cars at a Brooklyn subway station, where dozens were shot, according to the city’s fire department. — Photo: Brendan McDermid/Reuters A police officer walks between cars at a Brooklyn subway station, where dozens were shot, according to the city’s fire department. — Photo: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

According to reports, shots were heard around 8:30 am local time inside the station, which is located on 36th Street and where three subway lines D, N and R pass.

There were also reports of bombs inside the station, but the New York Police Department said on social media that it had already done a sweep and there were no active explosives at the site.

City resident Sam Carcamo told the Associated Press he saw a lot of smoke as he arrived at the station.

“The door of my car opened in the middle of the calamity. There was a lot of smoke and blood, and people screaming”, he reported.