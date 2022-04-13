NGO: cost of energy and food drags millions into extreme poverty

More than 250 million are at risk of extreme poverty, warns the non-governmental organization (NGO) Oxfam. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered a rise in food and fuel prices, and Oxfam argues that debt cancellation of the poorest countries is necessary to combat the “worst collapse in poverty”. The NGO asks for urgent international help.

“Without immediate radical action, we could be witnessing the deepest collapse of humanity into extreme poverty and suffering in memory,” said Gabriela Bucher, Oxfam’s international executive director.

Due to the war in Ukraine, energy costs have skyrocketed and prices for wheat, vegetable oil, corn and grain are hitting record highs.

“The repercussions of the Ukrainian conflict on the global food system will hit the entire world, but it is the poorest and most vulnerable people who will be among the hardest hit and the fastest. Rising food prices are a hammer blow to millions of people who have already suffer multiple crises and make the huge aid deficit potentially lethal,” Bucher said.

Oxfam points out that “indebted governments may be forced to cut public spending to respond to the rising cost of importing fuel and food.” The most indebted states could benefit from canceling debt payments over the next two years, Oxfam proposes. The estimated $30 billion in debt could be redirected to combat the cost of imports from these countries.

more taxes

The organization also maintains that the richest and companies that have reaped dividends from the pandemic and the war should pay more taxes. Oxfam calls on the G20 to create a $100 billion fund “for poor countries to utilize and protect the poorest from inflation through subsidies and tax cuts on goods and services.”

The World Bank had already estimated that 198 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty this year as a result of the pandemic. If the war in Ukraine and rising energy prices are added to Covid-19, Oxfam estimates that another 65 million people will be affected.

The Middle East and African regions are estimated to be particularly affected because of the interruption of cereal imports from the Black Sea region, which exacerbated the already existing economic and climate crises.

Across East Africa, it is estimated that over 28 million people will be undernourished as a result of global food prices.

Oxfam warns that 40% of Sub-Saharan Africa’s budget could be spent on food. For Bucher, the lack of action by governments to combat the increase in poverty is “inexcusable”.

“We reject any arguments from governments that they don’t have the money or the means to lift all people out of poverty and hunger and ensure their health and well-being. We only see the absence of the economic imagination and political will to actually do it,” he adds. the executive director of Oxfam.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations confirmed last week that food products were costing more than a third of what they were a year ago and were reaching record values.

