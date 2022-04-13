Nine countries report cases of salmonella linked to Kinder chocolate

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) announced that 150 probable cases of salmonella linked to Kinder chocolate manufactured in a Belgian production unit were detected in nine European countries.

“As of April 8, 2022, 150 confirmed and probable cases of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium have been reported,” the European agencies reported.

The new cases come days after the closure of a production line by Ferrero, which owns the Kinder brand, in Arlon, Belgium.

150 probable cases of salmonella linked to Kinder chocolate identified

According to the agencies, the infections occurred mainly in children under the age of ten, in Spain, France, Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Ferrero recalled batches with an expiration date between July 11, 2022 and October 7, 2022, while Belgium launched an investigation to determine responsibilities within the factory identified as the focus of contamination.

None of the batches of chocolates manufactured in Belgium were distributed in Brazil.

salmonella contamination

Salmonella is a bacterium of the Enterobacteriaceae family that causes food poisoning and, in rare cases, can cause serious infections and even death.

The bacteria that causes salmonella enter the body through ingestion of contaminated food or water.

Typical symptoms of a salmonella infection include diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), these symptoms usually start between six hours and six days after eating contaminated food. For most people, the infection clears up on its own within a week, but sometimes the condition can get worse.

Children under age 5, seniors over age 65, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to experience more severe salmonella symptoms.