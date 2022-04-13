Notre-Dame Cathedral regains beauty in just 3 years after fire

Three years after the fire that devastated it, the cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris has regained its original color thanks to the daily work of an army of artisans and is due to reopen in 2024.

“The cleaning of the interior of the vaults, the walls and the floor”, which should be completed soon, as well as the preparation of the vaults for their reconstruction, “returned the cathedral to its original whiteness”, says the public body responsible for the project. of restoration.

The third anniversary of the fire takes place next Friday (15). Before the fire, the cathedral received almost 12 million visitors, 2,400 masses and 150 concerts a year.

View of the Saint-Jacques tower of the cathedral 11 days after the fire, in April 2019 Image: Eric Feferberg/AFP

On April 15, 2019, a gigantic fire hit this masterpiece of Gothic art, causing the collapse of its frame, its famous needle, its clock and part of its vault, destroyed by flames, before the astonished gaze of millions of people. people around the world.

The huge hole left in the building has been replaced by scaffolding that also covers the sides.

In November 2020 (pictured), scaffolding from pre-fire restoration work that had merged with the cathedral and rubble was fully removed. Image: Martin Bureau/AFP

The titanic restoration began in April 2019 with works to ensure the stability of the building, including the placement of reinforced structures on the 28 buttresses, the dismantling of the scaffolding that surrounded the needle, the removal of rubble and the decontamination of 450 tons of lead, which partly ended up in the atmosphere.

This “important step” was carried out under significant security measures and completed in mid-2021, at a total cost of €151 million (R$761.9 million).

Aerial image of Notre-Dame on July 12, 2021 shows the evolution of the restoration Image: Bertrand Guay/AFP

The catastrophe has unleashed an unprecedented wave of generosity, with nearly 844 million euros in donations so far from 340,000 donors in 150 countries, according to the public body responsible for the restoration project.

In parallel with work on the cathedral, restoration continues in workshops across France.

archaeological surprises

The great organ, dating from 1733 and the largest in France, was spared from the fire, but was covered in lead dust.

It was then dismantled, as were the stained glass windows, and is being cleaned, as are 22 large-format paintings from the 17th and 18th centuries, while several statues, now restored, are on display in the Cité de l’Architecture et du Patrimoine (City of Architecture) museum. and Heritage, in free translation), in Paris.

One of the workers uses a vacuum cleaner to remove the ash and reveal the old curves of the cathedral. Image: Colin Bertier/AFP

The reconstruction of the medieval structure of the nave and the choir and the tower of Viollet-le-Duc, with its solid oak structure, will only begin in early 2023, according to the public institution. Thousands of oak trees have been sawn from public and private forests.

Another fundamental stage of the project begins this Wednesday: the extraction of stones to rebuild the destroyed or damaged vaults.

The scaffolding and part of the structure assembled to support the works on the cathedral this Wednesday, April 13, 2022 Image: Colin Bertier/AFP

Between September 2020 and April 2021, two tests were carried out in the interior chapels of the cathedral, 24 in total, to define the techniques that will allow them to return to the original colors.

In early March, preventive excavations brought a great surprise, the discovery of a lead sarcophagus and the remains of the old cathedral gallery, made of stone and which separated the liturgical choir from the nave and the faithful.

The ashes have complicated the work of a veritable army of workers who restore and rebuild Notre-Dame de Paris on its scaffolding. Image: Colin Bertier/AFP

The diocese wants to take advantage of the restoration of Notre-Dame to give new life to its interior, integrating contemporary art with old masters such as brothers Le Nain and Charles Le Brun.

More light, movable benches to replace the chairs and biblical phrases projected on the walls are also planned.

The teams working on Notre-Dame are racing against time to get it ready before the 2024 Olympics Image: Colin Bertier/AFP

The crypt, located under the cathedral, will also be used as storage space with easy access through the installation of an elevator.

When they return to the famous cathedral in 2024, tourists and worshipers alike will enter through the large central door instead of the side doors.