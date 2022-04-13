Oddworld: Soulstorm Developer Says Giving the Game Free on PS Plus Was “Devastating”

Game was offered on PlayStation Plus April 2021 as soon as it was released

In April of last year, the PlayStation Plus brought among its games offered to subscribers the game Oddworld: Soulstormwhich was launched the same day it arrived on the online service of Sony. After one year of this offer, the developer Lorne Lanninggives Oddworld Inhabitantsthe company that developed the Oddworld: Soulstormsaid to Xbox Expansion Pass to offer the game for free on PS Plus it was devastating.

During the development of the game, the studio went through financial difficulties and to finish the game an agreement was reached with the Sonythe company offered a fixed amount in exchange for the presence of the game in its launch in the catalog of PlayStation Plus. until that moment the game was planned for January 2021.

However, due to the pandemic and all the difficulties in development, the game ended up being delayed by three months, arriving in April 2021, in that, the agreement that was initially a great deal according to Lorne Lanningbecame devastating.

During the agreement, Lanning estimated that the company would sell 100,000 copies of the game at launch but agreed that perhaps 50,000 units would be closer to the company’s reality, and even then the amount received by Oddworld Inhabitants to have your game on plus for a month would surpass any of these numbers. The amount paid was not disclosed during the conversation.



– Continues after advertising –

5 minutes of gameplay of MultiVersus, a fighting game with characters from Warner, leaked

End of exclusivity: Bugsnax will be released for Nintendo Switch, Xbox and Steam on April 28

On Xbox, game will be available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, in addition to xCloud



How Oddworld would only have the PlayStation 5 version available on Plus, the three-month delay in development caused more players to purchase the PlayStation 5, as the console suffered from inventory problems from the beginning and caused many people to wait a few months to get their console.

As a result, the installed base of the PS5 increased and the number of redemptions made when the game arrived on Plus was 4 million copies, being one of the most redeemed titles on the service. Therefore, for Lanning the delay in release greatly impacted the number of copies that were “sold at a fixed price” to Sony.



– Continues after advertising –

Do you believe that the delay in the game’s development contributed to its presence in Plus becoming something devastating? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Developers Say Guardians of the Galaxy Is Finding Its Audience After Slow Start

Sony may launch an app that improves the use of DualSense on Windows and macOS

PS5 controller has unique functions such as adaptive triggers



…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: playstationlifestyle