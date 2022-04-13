Online services are currently unavailable

[Atualização 12/04 às 20:57] PlayStation Network servers are fully operational. You can now access all functions normally.

[Artigo original] PSN is down. According to the PlayStation website, connections are experiencing issues, and players will experience issues accessing account management, playing games, making purchases from the PS Store, and using the PlayStation Video platform.

The cause has not yet been disclosed by Sony, so we can only wait to find out why. So, if you’re unable to access PSN, keep an eye on our site as we’ll update readers on any moves.

While this affects servers, internet users will have difficulties accessing Account Management. Thus, login and account creation, both on consoles and in web browsers, remain affected.

Apps are also affected by the PSN crash

Games that require a PSN connection to run will flicker. Connection-dependent Sony console apps will not function as standard until this is fixed.

In the PS Store, gamers are unable to buy titles, download, search for products and redeem vouchers, both in video games and via the web.

Sony started maintenance at 8:05 pm on Tuesday (12), thanked customers for their patience and promised to re-establish connections as soon as possible. Keep an eye on our website to find out when online gameplay will be available again.