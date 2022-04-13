Overcrowded neonatal ICU, and Campinas turns to the state government to ask for more beds | Campinas and Region

Campinas (SP) reached, this Tuesday (12), 114% occupancy in neonatal Intensive Care Units (ICUs). The pressure for beds for newborns made the municipal secretary of Health, Lair Zambon, turn to the state to ask for an expansion of the offers of structures.

According to the city hall, Zambon asked for a meeting to discuss the “strengthening of the neonatal ICU network” in the municipality and the region. The metropolis has 34 neonatal ICU beds in the Unified Health System (SUS), but has 39 hospitalized patients.

The beds in the semi-intensive unit are 21 for 24 patients until the beginning of this Tuesday afternoon. “The data are extremely worrying, as the municipality cannot absorb such a high demand in the region,” Zambon said in a statement.

The neonatal ICU and semi-intensive beds are for children up to 28 days old who were born prematurely or with serious illnesses.

Understand the virus that causes most hospitalizations in pediatric ICUs in Campinas

Learn the care and alerts to treat children with respiratory diseases

Region is responsible for 35% of the occupancy

When stating that the neonatal ICU has been overcrowded for several days, the Municipal Health Department argued that 35% of those admitted are from outside Campinas, a number that is normally around 15%.

“Campinas does not send patients to other cities and the beds are sized to meet the demand of the municipality”, said the city hall.

Of the 34 public beds, 22 are under an agreement with the Maternity Hospital of Campinas and 12 with the PUC-Campinas Hospital. Until the morning of this Tuesday, 26 patients were hospitalized in the Maternity and 13 in the PUC.

In addition, there are 21 beds in the semi-intensive unit, 17 of which in the Maternity Unit and four in the PUC. The Maternity had 20 inpatients, while the PUC Hospital had four until this publication.

“All babies who need intensive treatment are being attended and monitored”, defended the city hall.

THE g1 requested a position from the State Health Department at 1 pm and is awaiting return.