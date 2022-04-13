Parkinson’s: Study measures time of action of drug that controls balance

Scientists from the Human Movement Research Laboratory at the Universidade Estadual Paulista (Unesp), in Bauru, were able to measure the impact of the drug levodopa for the control of posture and balance in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

They also established the duration of the drug’s effect: from 60 to 120 minutes after ingestion.

The survey results were published in the journal brain research and, according to the authors, help to optimize the treatment of the disease. The group received support from Fapesp through two projects.

Considered essential in the treatment of Parkinson’s, the drug levodopa works by increasing the amount of dopamine in the brainwhich reduces symptoms.

In the study, the team monitored the ingestion of the first dose of the drug in 15 patients who are in a mild to moderate stage of the disease. All had been using levodopa for more than six months and many were also using other drugs.

“We work with patients with disease stage between 1 and 3 [em uma escala que vai até 5]. These mild and moderate stages present the patient’s first postural and balance changes, but still without loss of independence. Most studies focus on this stage, seeking to improve the quality of treatment”, explains Fabio Augusto Barbieri, professor at the Department of Physical Education at the Faculty of Sciences at Unesp and at the Graduate Program in Movement Sciences-Interunits.

The group chose to study the impact of the first daily dose of the drug, as it has the fewest fluctuations, taking into account the period for the onset of the effect and the duration.

“And even then, there is variation from patient to patient. However, it can be said that the effect of the first dose is more regular”, said the researcher, noting that the number of doses that each patient takes daily varies with the degree of evolution of the disease and other factors.

For Barbieri, two aspects of the work should be highlighted.

“The study advances in the determination of an adequate period for the evaluation of postural control and balance, that is, to determine the standard period so that the effects of the drug can be evaluated by other studies; and also in the treatment, since, by determining the duration of the medication’s effect on balance, it is possible to establish the ‘ideal’ period for the prescription of physical exercises, thinking about improving the effect of the intervention. However, it is important to remember that the study findings are only valid for postural control and balance, which were the focus of this work. For gait or upper limb control, for example, these ‘windows’ may be a little different.”

cortical effect

Barbieri points out that, in the experiment, a postural task was used that demanded a lot from the patient.

“He had to stand for a minute, barefoot, with one foot in front of the other and his arms relaxed at his sides, looking at a static point about three feet away. And he repeated this task three times. In previous studies, with the feet positioned side by side, no positive effect of levodopa was found. But it was an easier postural task. There are previous studies that support this hypothesis of the positive effect on more difficult tasks.”

The volunteers made two visits to the Movi-Lab, separated by a minimum of seven and a maximum of 14 days. In both, they came to the laboratory without taking the medication and with a minimum of 12 hours since the ingestion of the last dose. That’s because they were evaluated before and after taking levodopa.

In the latter case, patients were evaluated every 30 minutes for three hours after the first morning dose. On one of the days, clinical variables were evaluated and, on the other day, postural control.

The scientists measured the oscillation of the patient’s center of pressure using a force platform. They also measured muscle activity with an electromyograph and cortical activity with an electroencephalogram, a procedure that measures the activity of different regions of the cortex through electrical signals in the brain.

“We measured the variables of CoP, muscle activity and cortical activity at different times after taking levodopa and compared. We saw that, 60 minutes after taking levodopa, there is an increase in electrical activity, which shows that the patient is activating more the regions of the cortex studied and dealing better with the effects that the disease has on the brain for postural control. Thus, the patient is able to produce a more adequate motor signal to better control posture.”

All measured signals (CoP, muscle and cortical activity) were electronically synchronized and analyzed in Matlab, a high-performance numerical calculation software.

“To our knowledge, this is the first study to investigate the dynamics of postural control [atividade cortical, atividade muscular e movimento corporal] in response to levodopa during a challenging standing task,” he says.

windows

For the professor, in view of the treatment of the disease, which includes physical exercise, the results of the work can help to direct the prescriptions of motor interventions for patients with Parkinson’s.

“If we want the treatment to have a greater effect on postural control, physical exercise must be performed within the window between 60 and 120 minutes after taking the first dose, to ensure that the patient achieves the best possible performance.” He says that the group did not expect the drug’s effect to last so long (two hours), although the 60-minute mark had already been delimited by other studies.

The next step, according to Barbieri, is to propose interventions that can help in the patient’s postural control and balance, thinking about how to combine medication with physical exercise and also determine the most suitable period to prescribe this exercise.

“We have seen studies in the literature that combine various types of rehabilitation – medication, physical exercise, speech therapy, physical therapy and others – to reduce disease progression. If the intervention is carried out at the best time, it is possible to further slow down the pace of progression. However, there is a lack of studies that show the optimal time to intervene. This is where our work falls.”

early Parkinson’s

There are two subtypes of Idiopathic Parkinson’s (no known cause) known: the one that causes postural instability and gait disturbances and the one that causes tremor.

“What is known so far is that the disease can be caused by several factors: genetics, environmental exposures, lifestyle [hábitos não saudáveis, alimentação, sedentarismo]performing work involving toxic substances, damage to the neural system, or even drug consumption.”

According to Barbieri, the profile of the patient has changed. “It was a disease that most affected the elderly, especially those over 60 years of age. But the profile is changing. We have seen many cases of early Parkinson’s, under the age of 50. Possibly, the diagnosis today is earlier due to the advancement of technology. The disease has also become more visible in recent years, it has been talked about more publicly. These factors seem to interfere with the age at diagnosis of the disease, improving the characterization of patients with Parkinson’s.”

* This text was originally published by Agência Fapesp.