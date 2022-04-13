Peace talks with Ukraine are at ‘dead end’

Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that peace talks with Ukraine are at an exit and said the killings in the city of Bucha, in the Kiev region, are fake.

The statement was given by the Russian leader at a press conference at an airport in eastern Russia. In his speech, Putin said that Ukraine had changed its position after the round of talks held in Istanbul on March 29 to one that was no longer acceptable to Moscow.

While there are indications that Ukraine has again adopted a more constructive stance this week, he said, “Russia’s military operation will continue until its full conclusion” and its objectives are achieved.

Putin also again called the invasion of Ukraine a “special military operation” and claimed it would be going out “according to plan”.

“We will act rhythmically and calmly, in accordance with the plan initially proposed by the general staff,” said the Russian president. “Our aim is to help the people who live in Donbass, who feel their unbreakable bond with Russia,” he added.

Repeating a speech he has given since the beginning of the war, on February 24, he claimed that Russia had no choice but to invade Ukraine because a confrontation with Western-trained “neo-Nazis” was inevitable. “What is happening in Ukraine is a tragedy,” Putin said.

During the press conference, he also criticized European countries and the sanctions applied against Russia. According to him, these nations would be acting like “poodles” of the United States.

Military action will continue until ‘full completion’

Earlier today, Putin also commented on the progress of the war with Ukraine and said the “military operation” would continue until its “full conclusion”.

The Russian president broke his silence for days without appearing publicly when he visited the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East.

During the Russian leader’s speech, which took place after meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, he also said “any attempt to impede our development” or “artificially isolate us from the global economy” would be “useless”.

Ukraine says talks are ‘ongoing’

Ukraine’s presidential adviser, mykhailo Podolyak said talks were “difficult” but talks with Russia were “ongoing”.

“Negotiations are extremely difficult. Online in working subgroups. But they are ongoing,” said Podolyak, who is Ukraine’s top negotiator. “It is clear that the emotional background in the negotiation process today is heavy,” he added.

It is clear that the Ukrainian delegation works exclusively within a pro-Ukrainian and transparent structure. It is also clear that the Russian side follows its traditional tactics of public pressure on the negotiation process, including through certain public statements. mykhailo Podolyak, Presidential Adviser of Ukraine

Conversation with Putin was not ‘friendly’, says Austria

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday was “not a friendly meeting”, in a statement given to the country’s media.

“The conversation with Putin was very harsh and frank. It was not a friendly meeting,” the Foreign Ministry informed the media. Also according to the organ, Nehammer said that “the war must cease because in such a conflict both sides are the losers.”.

The chancellor warned the Kremlin leader that “there is a need for an international investigation” to verify all allegations made by Kiev in the more than 45 days of war.