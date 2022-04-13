Penile prosthesis: army says it is the responsibility of the health system to serve military personnel – Rádio Itatiaia



Army took a stand on the controversy



After asking the Ministry of Defense for explanations about the purchase of generic Viagra pills for the Armed Forces, Deputy Elias Vaz (PSB-GO) and Senator Jorge Kajuru (Podemos-GO) want to submit the investigation to the Federal Court of Auditors. and the Federal Public Ministry for the purchase approved by the Ministry of Defense of 60 inflatable penile prostheses for Army hospitals.

According to Vaz, the individual value of the prostheses ranges from R$50,000 to R$60,000, with the total amount of acquisitions being R$3.4 million. The information was obtained by the parliamentarian on the Transparency Portal and on the federal government’s Price Panel, which, according to parliamentarians, show three trading sessions approved in 2021 for the purchase of silicone inflatable penile prostheses.

“The auction 00036/2020 provides for the purchase of 10 prostheses, costing R$50,149.72 each, for the São Paulo Area Military Hospital. Another auction, 00010/2021, is for the acquisition of 20 units at a cost of R$57,647.65 per unit. The prostheses are destined for the Campo Grande Area Military Hospital. And the third, 00051/2021, allows the purchase of 30 more prostheses, with a price of R$60,716.57 each, for the São Paulo Military Hospital”, indicated the parliamentary team.

In a note, the Army states that only three penile prostheses were acquired by the Brazilian Army, in 2021, for surgeries of users of the Army Health Fund. “It is the responsibility of the Army Health System to assist male patients who are victims of different types of illnesses that may require surgery to implant the aforementioned prosthesis”, the Army said in a note.

The data were collected a day after Vaz presented to the Chamber of Deputies a request for Defense Minister General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira to clarify the purchase of 35,320 Viagra pills for the Armed Forces.

The Ministry of Defense says that the acquisition of sildenafil citrate, popularly known as Viagra, aims to treat patients with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. According to the Navy, it is ‘a clinical and hemodynamic syndrome that results in increased vascular resistance in the small circulation, increasing pressure levels in the pulmonary circulation’.

This Tuesday (12), Vaz reported that he had called the Federal Public Ministry, together with deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ), to request an investigation into alleged signs of overpricing in medicines. According to parliamentarians, the index can reach 143% – while one process would present the price of R$ 3.65 per unit of the medicine, another event brought a value of R$ 1.50 per pill.

WITH THE WORD, THE ARMY

The Army Social Communication Center clarifies that only 3 (three) penile prostheses were acquired by the Brazilian Army, in 2021, for surgeries of users of the Army Health Fund (FUSEx) and not 60 (sixty), as disclosed by some press vehicles. It should be noted that the bidding processes met all current legal requirements, as well as medical recommendations.

We inform that the Army Health System, which serves around 700 thousand people, has as revenue resources from the Army Health Fund, composed of a monthly contribution from all beneficiaries of the System and co-participation for the payment of the procedures performed.

Finally, it is the responsibility of the Army Health System to assist male patients who are victims of various types of illnesses that may require surgery to implant the aforementioned prosthesis.