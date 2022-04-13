Personality can influence brain aging, research says

According to research published on Monday (11/4), some personality traits can influence cognitive decline throughout life. According to researchers at the University of Victoria, Canada, extroverted and more conscious individuals can delay the impacts of age on the brain.

The study was published in the scientific journal Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. According to the study, neurotic people are more likely to experience cognitive decline over the years. “Personality traits can reflect relatively enduring patterns of thinking and behavior, which can cumulatively affect engagement in healthy and unhealthy behaviors and patterns of thinking over a lifetime,” explained psychology doctoral student Tomiko Yoneda in the submitted paper. the press.

Neurotic people tend to be anxious and to believe that the smallest frustrations are threatening. The conscious are organized and disciplined, who work to achieve their goals. Extroverts are people who are assertive and lively about aspects of life.

The personalities of nearly 2,000 people were analyzed. Scientists have found that 80-year-olds with a high level of self-awareness live up to two years longer without cognitive decline than people with neurotic traits.