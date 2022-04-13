Personality can influence brain aging, research says
Abhishek Pratap 2 hours agoNewsComments Off on Personality can influence brain aging, research says6 Views
According to research published on Monday (11/4), some personality traits can influence cognitive decline throughout life. According to researchers at the University of Victoria, Canada, extroverted and more conscious individuals can delay the impacts of age on the brain.
The study was published in the scientific journal Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. According to the study, neurotic people are more likely to experience cognitive decline over the years. “Personality traits can reflect relatively enduring patterns of thinking and behavior, which can cumulatively affect engagement in healthy and unhealthy behaviors and patterns of thinking over a lifetime,” explained psychology doctoral student Tomiko Yoneda in the submitted paper. the press.
Neurotic people tend to be anxious and to believe that the smallest frustrations are threatening. The conscious are organized and disciplined, who work to achieve their goals. Extroverts are people who are assertive and lively about aspects of life.
The personalities of nearly 2,000 people were analyzed. Scientists have found that 80-year-olds with a high level of self-awareness live up to two years longer without cognitive decline than people with neurotic traits.
Copy of 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (34)
Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and dementia are neurodegenerative diseases that mainly affect the elderly population. Conditions are progressive and, over time, the patient becomes more dependent on the care of others.Getty Images
***Elderly and computer
It is common that, in the initial stage, the symptoms are confused with the natural aging process. However, family members and close people should be aware of the signs Getty Images
***doctors
It is also important to seek help from doctors, because the earlier the diagnosis, the greater the chances of controlling the case and delaying the progression of diseases, as well as increasing the quality of life of patients.disclosure
***elderly-g73b917f75_640
Parkinson’s causes the death of neurons that produce dopamine and play an important role in the locomotor system. Men are the most affectedPixabay
***man-g7d8f2f940_640
The patient’s family members should be alert to the first signs of sluggishness, muscle stiffness, and frequent tremors, which are more characteristic of this condition.Pixabay
***woman-gd073167b3_640
Alzheimer’s, in turn, affects more the female population. It causes the degeneration and death of neurons, which results in the progressive alteration of brain functions.Pixabay
***question-gd12ddc75a_640
The most recurrent consequences are the impairment of memory, behavior, thinking and learning ability.Pixabay
***patient-ge7e79da2d_640
Dementia is progressive and the initial symptoms are well known: memory loss and confusion are the most common. The condition affects up to 25% of people over 85 in BrazilPixabay
***hands-gda2519f21_640
Speech problems and difficulty making decisions are also among the signs. However, there are other subtle signs that can alert to the development of some types of degenerative diseases. Pixabay
***eye-g91c3cc572_640
Vision problems: A study done in the UK by UK Biobank shows that people with age-related macular degeneration are 25% more likely to have dementiaPixabay
***elderly-agencia-brasil
Hearing loss: May be linked to cellular changes in the brain. But vision and hearing loss can lead to social isolation, which has been known for years as a risk factor for Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.Brazil Agency
***elderly-couple-g5e4cbfe5e_640
Mood swings: People with early dementia stop finding jokes funny or don’t understand situations they used to find amusing and may have difficulty understanding sarcasm Pixabay
Gum problems: Research shows that oral health is linked to mental problems and may also be linked to type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity and alcoholism – all are also risk factors for dementiareproduction
***man-g2ef0736cd_640
Social isolation: the symptom can increase the risk of neurodegenerative diseases. A lack of patience with friends and family and a preference for being alone can be signs of chemical brain problems or lack of vitamins.Pixabay
***ball-g8627c1d0f_640
Other signs that may indicate neurodegenerative diseases are: lack of interest in usual activities, difficulty in performing everyday tasks, repeating conversations or tasks, disorientation in familiar places and difficulty in memorizationPixabay