Plane crash? Attack? Meteor? Phenomenon in Alaska’s sky goes viral – 04/12/2022

Meteor, extraterrestrial incursion to Earth, attack by Russia or China against the United States, or chemicals dropped from an airplane. These were some of the explanations suggested for a trail in the sky recorded in the city of Palmer, Alaska (USA), last Thursday (7).

The Alaska Department of Public Safety has gone public to fight conspiracy theories on the internet, where images of the phenomenon have gone viral. “Something fell to earth over Palmer, Alaska! Definitely something metallic falling,” one Twitter account posted.

According to the agency, there was no record of a plane crash. The answer behind the image is scientific.

condensation trail

According to the agency, the apparently smoke trail formed in the sky over Lazy Mountain is what is usually called a contrail, a combination of the English words condensation trail: in Portuguese, condensation trail.

Close-up image of the phenomenon that attracted eyes in Alaska Image: Reproduction

A relatively common phenomenon, contrails look like normal clouds, with the difference that they are more “stretched” in the sky, looking like a trail.

They are formed by the condensation of water vapor from the gas emitted by the aircraft turbine. The hot gas makes contact with the cold atmosphere, causing the vapor to condense and form small clouds visible from the ground.

Although contrails are quick to form as the plane passes through the sky, they do not have a long life, dissipating within moments.

“(…) attracts speculation, but has a simple explanation. A meteorologist from the NWS [Serviço Nacional de Meteorologia dos Estados Unidos] said it was probably a condensation trail from a plane that was lit by the rising sun,” one netizen said.

A ‘unique atmospheric sight’ that streaked across the sky over Palmer, Alaska draws speculation but has a simple explanation.

A meteorologist with the NWS said it was likely a condensation trail from an airplane that was illuminated by the rising sun #Alaska #SaturdayMorning pic.twitter.com/tmY8kkIt1w — ?Marietta (@ThisIsMarietta) April 9, 2022

chemical trace

Some netizens still don’t believe the above explanations. For them, the trail is actually chemtrails, chemicals dropped from the sky — an action that would have been carried out by government agents or unknown entities.

This relationship was discarded by the scientific community, which sees the phenomenon as inherent to the practice of aviation. In a statement, the Alaska Department of Public Safety said its investigations showed “a large commercial airliner passed through the area” at the time the photos were taken.

The conclusion of experts at the agency is that the effect looked strange in the photo due to the sunrise occurring at the same moment, “creating a unique atmospheric view”.

In addition, agents from the department went to Lazy Mountain to check if there was anything different about it, such as possible wreckage from a crashed aircraft, for example. Nothing was found.

On the internet, where the images became popular, debates over whether the authorities speak the truth continued days after the image was registered.

“This crashed into a mountain in Alaska a few days ago. Local authorities sent a helicopter to investigate. They reported it was nothing. Now they’re saying it’s a contrail from a plane. It doesn’t look like any of that to me and sounds like a classic cover-up. “, said another profile.

This crashed into a mountain in Alaska a couple days ago. Local authorities scrambled a helicopter to investigate. They reported back that it was nothing. Now they are saying that it’s a contrail from a plane. Looks like neither to me and sounds like a classic cover up. https://t.co/C5Lio5O34g — JustJohnson (@BigFootCyberArk) April 9, 2022

“What is in this photo taken over Lazy Mountain in Alaska? Authorities say aircraft trails. Others say meteor, downed plane or aliens. The search is over, no planes or meteors. What’s left?”, jokes another user.

What is in this pic taken over the Lazy Mountain in Alaska? Officials say jet contrail. Others say meteor, downed plane or aliens. Search went out, no plane or meteor. What’s left? pic.twitter.com/SIcWdWj4Nh — Lorrie Kluck (@alfsadvntrs) April 9, 2022

*With information from the Futurism website