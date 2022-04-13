Police Find Gun and Bag with Fireworks That Could Be Suspected in New York Subway Shooting | World

A gun and bag with fireworks were found by NYPD at the subway station where earlier on Tuesday (12), a man shot passengers. The American network NBC released an image of the material found.

According to police sources, the weapon – which would have been used in the incident – would have jammed, which could have prevented further damage. There are 16 injured (10 shot), according to the Fire Department. Authorities are still searching for a man suspected of being the shooter.

The case, which is not being investigated as terrorism, may have left even more wounded. Based on consultations with hospitals in the region, the newspaper “The Washington Post” and the American network CNN reported at least 29 hospitalized patients with some connection to the case.

US President Joe Biden thanked the emergency services “who rushed to act” in an interview.

“My team is in contact with the mayor and the Department of Justice is working with the FBI with the NYPD on the ground,” he said. “We will not give up until we find out and find the criminal.”

Image shows people inside the New York subway after gunshots

New York Mayor Eric Adams said in a speech broadcast online – as he is working remotely after being diagnosed with Covid-19 – that his office supports the investigations. He thanked first responders who responded quickly to the attack.

“We are not going to let New Yorkers be scared away by terror, and we urge anyone who has information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest to speak to authorities,” Adams said.

Map shows shooting location in New York

In an interview with local radio station WCBS, the mayor claimed that the surveillance circuit cameras at the subway station were broken and were unable to record the incident.

The police are looking for a man wearing a gas mask and green construction vest and suspected of being the shooter. Dozens of armed agents and police and fire brigade cars attended the scene, and several blocks around the station were closed off for traffic and pedestrian crossing.

A Fox News report, citing anonymous sources, said NYPD officers were looking for a rented van, with a license plate with the state of Arizona, that was linked to the incident.

Police officer walks between cars at a Brooklyn subway station, where dozens were shot, according to the city's fire department.

According to reports, shots were heard around 8:30 am local time inside the station, which is located on 36th Street and where three subway lines D, N and R pass.

There were also reports of bombs inside the station, but the New York Police Department said on social media that it had already done a sweep and there were no active explosives at the site. With this, the police rule out the risk of explosion.

US President Joe Biden has been communicated about the case and has reached out to the city’s mayor and police chief to offer support, according to the White House.

City resident Sam Carcamo told the Associated Press he saw a lot of smoke as he arrived at the station. “My car door opened in the middle of the calamity. There was a lot of smoke and blood and people screaming,” he reported.