Promotion offers 30 thousand train tickets from 2.50 euros in Portugal

Tickets from Lisbon to Porto will cost 5.50 euros. Photo: Canva

From the 21st of April until the 15th of July, it will be possible to travel by train in Portugal from 2.50 euros. Comboios Portugal (CP) launched, this Tuesday (12), a promotion that gives discounts of up to 80% on tickets. 30,000 tickets were made available on the company’s website, which must be purchased up to 10 days before the trip.

The route from Lisbon to Porto, for example, costs 5.50 euros. Without the discount, the normal fare for the train journey between the two cities costs between 25.25 and 31.00 euros. The second largest municipality in Portugal, Porto is one of the main destinations for tourists who visit the country throughout the year. For those who prefer the beach, the trip to Faro, in the Algarve, costs 4.50 euros, departing from the Portuguese capital. The region is one of the most visited by travelers in the warmer months.

Other destinations from Lisbon are Covilhã, home to the highest mountains in the country, Braga, one of the oldest cities in Portugal and Coimbra, which preserves its medieval villages. The price of tickets is 4 euros for the three locations.

The cheapest part of the promotion is from the capital to Évora, a historic city that has the famous Capela dos Ossos and ancient Roman temples. The distance from Lisbon is 142 kilometers and the ticket costs 2.50.

All promotion tickets are for second class and valid as long as seats are available. CP estimates that 2,470 weekly trips will be carried out during the promotional campaign. At Interested people can consult all the excerpts on the company’s websitewhere you can also buy tickets.