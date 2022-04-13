PS5 update weighs 1GB and has performance improvement

A new PS5 update has been released by Sony. Version 22.01-05.02.00, which arrived on Wednesday (13), is mainly focused on improving system performance. You need to download a file from 1.057 GB to start the installation, then set aside some space on your SSD.

This time, the Japanese company did not make it clear what improvements were applied by the patch — in the previous one, a huge list of changes was made public. In the update notes, the company limits itself to saying that it “improved system performance”.

This system software update improves system performance;

This PS5 update is another one where the community needs to explore the video game in depth to notice the changes. So, if you notice any changes in the games or in the console itself, share it with other readers in the comments section.

PS5 Update Does Not Bring VRR or Voice Commands

As you may have noticed, this is not yet the PS5 update that unlocks voice commands, already available as a preview in the US and UK. The VRR also did not appear this time, that is, we will still need to wait a little longer for these features.

If you still don’t know how VRR works and how PS5 gameplay will be even better with it, then know that we’ve prepared an article to keep you in the loop. Find out by clicking here!