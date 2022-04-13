Putin Determined to Settle Donbass Despite Sanctions, Says Austrian Chancellor After Meeting with Russian President

Karl Nehammer also said he is not optimistic about the situation in Ukraine.

TASS – Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to “solve” the Donbass problem despite sanctions, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Monday after talks with the Russian leader in Moscow.

“He [Putin] clearly confirmed that sanctions are tough on Russia, but the situation in Donbass, as he said, must be, so to speak, resolved despite sanctions, even if they are quite tangible,” he told a briefing for Austrian journalists.

It was the first contact between the two leaders after Nehammer took office in late 2021. Furthermore, Nehammer’s visit was the first visit by an EU leader to Russia since the launch of the special military operation in Ukraine. Before coming to Moscow, the Austrian chancellor spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev.

Nehammer told Putin that Zelensky wanted to have talks with the Russian leader. “I also told him that President Zelensky wants a direct contact to talk. No visible reaction has followed,” he said.

“Overall, I have no optimistic impressions of the conversation with President Putin that I can share with you,” he said at the briefing.

However, he stressed the importance of the possibility “to have a personal contact, to tell the Russian president about the reality of the war, which is taking place, and what the European Union thinks about it”.

“It is necessary to continue following this path”, he underlined.

