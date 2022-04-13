Putin says negotiations are at a dead end, calls situation in Ukrainian city of Bucha false | Ukraine and Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that talks to reach a peace deal with Ukraine are at a dead end.

Putin said his troops would win the war and achieve their goals in Ukraine, which he called nobles.

The Russian president claimed that the Ukrainians torpedoed talks for a peace deal by falsifying evidence that the Russians had committed war crimes (see below).

In addition, the Ukrainians would also have asked for security guarantees for the entire territory of their country.

He spoke in a televised conversation with members of the Russian space agency, after visiting a space test facility with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Workers asked Putin if the country will achieve its goals. “Totally, I have no doubts,” he replied.

Russia will continue operations in a rhythmic and calm manner, said the Russian president. According to him, the country has no other choice, because it needs to defend the Russian-speaking people living in eastern Ukraine.

Putin says there is counterfeiting in Bucha

According to Putin, the photos and images of dead bodies scattered around the Ukrainian city of Bucha were fake.

In a televised press conference after talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin compared Ukrainian allegations that the Russian military executed civilians in Bucha to what he said was the West’s staging of a chemical weapons attack in Syria aimed at incriminating Bashar. al-Assad.

“It’s the same kind of forgery in Bucha,” Putin said.

Police officers, residents and volunteers try to clean streets in Bucha, Ukraine

Ukraine has accused the Russian military of executing residents of Bucha, a town near the capital Kiev that Russian troops occupied for several weeks before withdrawing. Western countries have called for those responsible for the killings of civilians to be punished.

Russian officials have accused Ukraine of staging the harrowing image to derail peace talks and prompt the West to impose more sanctions on Moscow.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine on February 24 in what it called a special operation to reduce the neighboring country’s military capacity and eradicate people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces mounted strong resistance and the West imposed sweeping sanctions in an effort to force Russia to withdraw its forces.