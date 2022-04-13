Putin says peace talks have hit ‘dead end’







Putin says peace talks with Ukraine have hit ‘dead end’ photo: Reuters

In one of his first public statements after the withdrawal of Russian troops from northern Ukrainethe Russian president Vladimir Putin said this Tuesday, the 12th, that the peace talks with Ukraine arrived at a “dead end” and predicts the continuation of the war until it “achieves its objectives”. Aiming at his internal public, the Russian leader again claimed that the accusations of War crimes in Bucha are fake.

Putin has yet to comment on the war since his troops withdrew from northern Ukraine and headed east, where an intensification of battles is expected. He promised that Russia would achieve all “noble goals” in the war and said the West failed to reach Moscow.

The statements were the strongest signs yet that the war in Ukraine will continue for longer. Putin said that Kiev broke up the peace talks by staging “false allegations of war crimes by Russia” and demand security guarantees to cover the whole of Ukraine.

Putin said Ukraine had changed its stance after the round of peace talks held in Istanbul on March 29 for one that was no longer acceptable to the Kremlin. While there are indications that Ukraine has returned to a more constructive stance this week, he said, “Russia’s military operation will continue until its complete conclusion” and its objectives are achieved.

These goals, he said, are centered on the region of Donbasin eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian and Western officials hope Russia will soon mount an intense offensive.

“We are back again in a situation of no way out for us,” Putin, Russia’s leader since 1999, said during a press conference given during a visit to the Vostochny Cosmodrome, 5,550 kilometers east of Moscow.

Although Russia’s initial offensive is widely seen as a failure because its forces failed to take the capital Kiev and had to back off, Putin insisted on Tuesday – as he did in the first weeks of the war – that what he calls a “special military operation” was going “according to plan”.



















Asked by Russian space agency officials whether the operation in Ukraine would achieve its objectives, Putin said: “Absolutely. I have no doubt.” Russia, he added, would continue “rhythmically and calmly” its operation.

The president said he had no choice but to fight in Ukraine to defend Russian-speaking people living in the east of the country and prevent his former Soviet neighbor from becoming an anti-Russian springboard for Moscow’s enemies.

“What is happening in Ukraine is a tragedy,” Putin told a news conference after a spaceport meeting with the president. Aleksandr Lukashenko in Belarusits closest international ally.

The West condemned the war as a brutal imperial-style land grab over a sovereign country. Ukraine says it is fighting for its survival after Putin annexed Crimea in 2014 and on February 21 he recognized two of your rebellious regions as sovereigns.

Putin considered the western sanctionswhich led Russia to its worst economic contraction since the years following the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, as a failure. “That Blitzkrieg (warfare tactic that became known for quick, surprise attacks to destabilize the enemy) that our enemies were counting on didn’t work,” he said.

Statements for supporters

Tuesday’s press conference appeared to be aimed largely at bolstering Putin’s support at home. Since he appeared before tens of thousands of people in a Moscow stadium on March 18, Putin’s public appearances have been limited to brief clips showing him meeting government officials, mostly via video conference, on which he has not commented. about peace negotiations or war. Instead, he let his Ministry of Defense and other officials do the talking.

The only public appearance last week was at the funeral of a nationalist lawmaker, where he did not directly address the war. On Monday, he met with the visiting chancellor of Austria in a rural residence on the outskirts of Moscow, but no image of that meeting has been released.

On Tuesday, Putin arrived in the Amur region of Russia’s Far East, and was shown in a video released by the Kremlin informally talking to workers at Vostochny Cosmodrome, a new spaceport that has suffered construction delays and remains unfinished.

Putin told workers that Russia will continue to reinvigorate its space program, including plans to launch an unmanned mission to the moon scheduled for this year. The video appeared to be an effort to signal to viewers that Russia’s economy can remain vibrant despite Western sanctions.

‘Bucha is a hoax’, says Putin

Putin rejected Ukrainian and Western claims that Russia had committed war crimes in Bucha. He called the accusations false, repeating what the Kremlin had said in previous days.

Since Russian troops withdrew from towns and villages around the Ukrainian capital, Ukrainian troops have shown journalists the bodies of what they say are civilians killed by Russian forces, houses destroyed and cars set on fire..

The agency Reuters saw dead bodies in the city of Bucha, but was unable to independently verify who was responsible for the murders.

Russia has already accused Ukraine of killing civilians after the withdrawal of Russian troops, intending to assign blame. But satellite images verified by the newspaper The New York Times two weeks ago showed that the bodies were in exactly the positions in which they were found weeks before Russia’s withdrawal..

Ukraine says Russia is guilty of genocide and the president of the U.S, Joe Bidenaccused Putin of war crimes and called for a trial.

War in Ukraine According to Putin, he told Western leaders to give some thought to the destruction of the Syrian city of Raqqaformer capital of the Caliphate of Islamic stateIt’s from Afghanistanpromoted by U.S. “Did you see how this Syrian city was turned to rubble by American planes? The corpses lay in the ruins for months decomposing,” Putin said. “No one cared. No one even noticed.”

“There wasn’t that silence when the provocations were staged in Syria, when they portrayed the use of chemical weapons by the Assad government. Then it turned out to be fake. It’s the same kind of forgery in Bucha.”

Putin, who says Ukraine and Russia are essentially one people, calls the war an inevitable confrontation with the United States, which he accuses of threatening Russia by intruding on its backyard.

Sixty-one years since Yuri Gagarin of the Soviet Union became the first man in space, Putin has drawn an analogy between Soviet space successes and Russia’s challenge today. “The sanctions were total, the isolation was complete, but the Soviet Union was still the first in space,” Putin said, recalling his own admiration as a student learning about the conquest.

“We do not intend to be isolated,” Putin added. “It is impossible to severely isolate anyone in the modern world – especially a country as vast as Russia.”/With international agencies