Putin’s top ally in Ukraine arrested, officials say

by Maria Starkova

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) – Ukraine said on Tuesday it had arrested the country’s most prominent Kremlin ally, while Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his strongest signal the war would continue, warning that peace talks are at a dead end.

In February, Ukraine said Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Opposition Platform for Life party, escaped house arrest after authorities opened a treason case against him.

The pro-Russian leader, who claims Putin is godfather to his daughter, has denied wrongdoing. On Tuesday, a spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

“Pro-Russian traitors and agents of Russian intelligence services, remember – your crimes have no statute of limitations,” Ukraine’s security service posted on Facebook alongside a photo of Medvedchuk in handcuffs.

The agents “conducted this fast and dangerous multi-level special operation,” said the organization’s head, Ivan Bakanov.

According to the Tass news agency, a Kremlin spokesman said he had seen the photo and could not say whether it was genuine.

Hours earlier, Putin used his first public comments on the conflict in more than a week to insist that Russia would continue “rhythmically and calmly” its operation, citing the need to achieve security objectives.

“That Blitzkrieg that our enemies were counting on didn’t work,” he said, warding off the impact of sanctions and warning that intermittent peace talks were at a “dead end.”