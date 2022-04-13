Rains in South Africa leave 259 dead | World

At least 259 people have died in South Africa as heavy rain hits the country’s east coast this week. This Wednesday (13), the country’s authorities released the new balance as the number of people killed as a result of floods and landslides.
Most of the fatalities were in Durban, the main city in the eastern province of Kwazulu-Natal. The affected coast is pointed out by many scientists as one of the main regions in the world that are already feeling the effects of global warming.
The country’s army was mobilized to support rescue efforts, which follow the searches on Wednesday (13). At a Durban high school, students and teachers spent several hours in prison. In total, 140 schools were affected.
More than 2,000 homes and 4,000 informal dwellings were damaged by the torrential rains, according to provincial governor Sihle Zikalala. “It’s a nightmare. Rivers of mud, casualties, destroyed buildings…”, reported one of the rescue team members Garrith Jamieson.
‘Roads turned into rivers’
A road was completely flooded due to rains on the east coast of South Africa – Photo: Reuters
In a note, the local non-governmental organization Gift of the Givers described “roads turned into rivers” and people trapped under collapsed walls.
The public railway company Prasa announced the suspension of its services in the region, due to landslides and rubble on the tracks.
The local authorities asked the population to avoid displacement and for those who live in high areas to shelter their neighbors affected by the rains.
The rains, which have yet to stop, also caused major power cuts, affected water supplies and blocked roads. Debris, twigs, plastic bottles and even the reservoir of a tanker truck littered Durban’s touristy beaches.
The city of Durban was hit hard by protests and looting last July, the worst wave of violence in the country since the end of apartheid. The popular uprising was triggered by the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma.