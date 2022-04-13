Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G: twin brother of POCO X4 Pro, but with different face | Analysis / Review

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is another Xiaomi intermediary and comes to the market with the proposal to offer the best value for money in the premium segment. The problem is that its price in Brazil is quite steep if you insist on getting the official one released by Xiaomi, but there are cheaper alternatives.

The model brings good advances compared to its predecessor, despite not having evolved at all points. The design has been reworked and is straighter on the sides and back, now coming with frosted glass. The screen is the same AMOLED as before with strong brightness and 120 Hz rate. Stereo sound is more powerful and better quality.

Performance has improved and the battery lasts a little longer. It’s good to see that the main points have not suffered a setback, not to mention that the new charger that comes in the box can recharge the battery in 50 minutes.