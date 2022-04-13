Research shows link between artificial sweeteners and cancer

After years of debate and uncertainty about the potential negative effects of artificial sweetenersa new large-scale study has revealed that its consumption is, in fact, harmful to human health.











The research, published in the journal PLOS Medicine, indicated that individuals who ingest above-average amounts of sweeteners are 13% more likely to develop canceralthough certain types of sugar substitutes are more strongly associated with disease than others. Learn more with information from “IFL Science”.

The study

The research authors collected food diaries from around 103,000 French adults over an average period of nearly eight years. After adjusting for other cancer risk factors such as age, body mass index (BMI), physical activity and fat intake, the scientists found that those who consumed large amounts of sweeteners had a higher incidence of cancer than those who did not. -consumers.

In particular, the aspartame was associated with a 15% increased risk of all cancers and a 22% increased risk of breast cancerin addition to higher rates of cancer related to obesityas well as the sweetener acesulfame-K.

Surprisingly, cancer rates were as high in heavy consumers of artificial sweeteners as in individuals who consumed above-average amounts of sweeteners. sugar. According to the authors, this suggests that “artificial sweeteners and excessive sugar intake may be equally associated with cancer risk.”

Other evidence

A second study found that acesulfame-K causes even more DNA damage than aspartame, while there is also evidence that many artificial sweeteners interfere with gut microbiota. Concrete conclusions cannot yet be drawn from the study, although it is easy to see why some scientists speculate that sugar substitutes could be highly harmful.

Although artificial sweeteners are routinely added to many food products, other natural sweeteners such as steviaare also very popular with people concerned about a food healthier. The current study does not address the use of plant-based alternatives, so it remains to be seen whether they pose similar health risks.

From the data, the scientists came to the definitive conclusion that their findings “do not support the use of artificial sweeteners as safe alternatives to sugar in foods or beverages.”