‘Russia, our holy homeland!’: back to school in occupied Ukrainian city – 12/04/2022

Volnovakha, Ukraine, 12 Apr 2022 (AFP) – In the schoolyard of the small Ukrainian town of Volnovaja (southeast), destroyed by fighting and occupied by Russian troops, the national anthem of Russia welcomes students under the gaze of armed soldiers.

Dozens of children lined up in front of the establishment for the back-to-school ceremony, a month after this city fell to the Russian army and its separatist allies.

There is neither electricity nor telephone here, according to AFP journalists who traveled to Volnovaja on a visit organized by the Russian army.

The many houses destroyed in Volnovaja bear witness to the dispute over the city, situated halfway between the breakaway capital of Donetsk and the port city of Mariupol, which has been under siege by Russian forces for a month and a half.

Volnovaja, which had around 20,000 inhabitants before the war, has been “liberated” from the Ukrainian “neo-Nazis”, according to the Russian narrative, and life must take its course.

“It’s time to learn. Hurry up, kids!” yells a small, pink-cheeked girl with a microphone in her hand and braids in her hair.

The school leaders are behind her, next to the Russian flag and another one of the separatists. Far away, but still visible, a soldier with a ninja cap and helmet watches the scene, with a machine gun in his hands.

When the anthem of Russia, whose music was inherited from the Soviet Union, sounds, the children listen, but do not sing, as they do not know the words. The same is true of the anthem of the separatists.

“Russia, our holy homeland… A mighty will, a great glory – They are your inheritance for all eternity!” resounds from the loudspeakers, one of the few electrical devices that still work.

– Surviving the Horror – The conquest of Volnovaja on March 11 allowed Russia to encircle Mariupol from the north, a strategic port on the Sea of ​​Azov, which was already attacked from the east and west.

Before that and for two weeks, the Ukrainian defenses of the city suffered major attacks.

A month after taking Volnovaja, rubble covers the streets and many houses, shops and civil infrastructure are in ruins. In front of a destroyed hospital, trees were cut in two by shrapnel.

School No. 5, located in the center of the city, was also bombed, and many classrooms disappeared.

“We survived the horror, there were terrible bombings,” says Liudmila Jmara, 52, a school worker. But she chose to stay because “the best place to be is at home.”

She says she wants Volnovaja to be “part of Russia” and that no one “force” her to speak Ukrainian in this mostly Russian-speaking region of Donbass.

Moscow justifies its military intervention in Ukraine as a duty to protect the “Russians” in the Donbass.

– Living “in a hole” -The Russian army leaves nothing to chance, not even in the absence of armed resistance: Russian armored cars and military vehicles with the letter “Z” painted on patrol the city amid civilians on bicycles.

The municipal hospital works partially, despite the many years and the lack of electricity.

In the dim light, a nurse, Natalia Nekrasova-Mujina, 46, says that patients (children, adults and the elderly) arrive mainly with injuries caused by shell explosions.

Life for those who stayed remains a challenge.

“We don’t have gas, water, electricity, or telephone. We live as if in a hole,” says Liudmila Dryga, a 72-year-old pensioner.

Svetlana Shtsherbakova, 59, claims to have lost everything in a fire that destroyed her home. “We only received humanitarian aid once”, explains this former head of security at a supermarket in a thin voice.

An employee of the railway company, Anton Varusha, 35, believes that less than half of the residents of his street returned to Volnovaja alive.

“I still don’t know if I’ll stay. For now I have my parents, who are elderly and sick”, he says. “We try to listen to different radio stations to understand what’s going on. But it’s hard to have other sources of information” without the internet or electricity, she explained.

