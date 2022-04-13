Russia says Ukrainian nationalists plan chemical terrorism in Donbass

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Russia says Ukrainian nationalists plan chemical terrorism in Donbass 7 Views

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Warns of Danger of Use of Chemical Weapons by Ukrainian Nationalists




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Nine countries report cases of salmonella linked to Kinder chocolate

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved