Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Warns of Danger of Use of Chemical Weapons by Ukrainian Nationalists

support the 247

ICL

Sputnik – Russia considers the threat of chemical terrorism by Ukrainian nationalists and military personnel to be “very real,” Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said.

“We consider the threat of chemical terrorism by fascist nationalists operating under the auspices of the current Kiev government and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under its control very real,” Syromolotov said.

According to him, the “high probability of the scenario” is conditioned by several chemical provocations promoted by armed extremist groups controlled by the United States and its NATO allies during the Syrian conflict.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Syromolotov claims that another example was the provocation staged in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The vice chancellor stressed that Russia has repeatedly informed the UN Security Council and the OPCW (Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) about the chemical provocation plans in Donbass, “drawn up by the government of Volodymyr Zelensky”.

“We would not be surprised if similar accusations were made against us in connection with the recent events at the Zarya factory, where militants pledged to blow up tanks with nitric acid so that the resulting cloud of toxic substances would be carried by the wind to the Kudryashovka settlement, which was released,” Syromolotov said.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The deputy minister says that, according to estimates, around 40,000 tons of highly toxic substances remain in this factory, including nitric, sulfuric and hydrochloric acids, as well as ammonia.

nuclear material

Moscow also does not rule out the possibility that nuclear material from foreign countries could be brought to Ukraine, according to Syromolotov.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“We cannot rule out a scenario where nuclear material could be brought into Ukraine from third parties,” he said.

Sign the 247, support by pix , subscribe to TV 247 in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING