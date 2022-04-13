Russian soldier arrested after raping baby and filming act during Ukraine war – Metro World News Brasil

This Saturday (9) 24-year-old Alexei Bychkov was arrested in Russia for raping a baby during the war in Eastern Europe. The information is from the UOL news portal and extracted from IstoÉ.

After sharing a video in which the act was carried out, the case gained great proportions. The video was shown to a young friend initially.

There is no information on where and when the video in question was recorded.

See more: Ukrainian girl is killed by Russian soldiers who were drunk

The young man is also accused of having shared other videos of child sexual abuse with his friends, according to the app VKontakte, a Russian social media portal.

After the footage is analyzed by authorities, if proven, it will be the most recent war crime committed by a Russian soldier.

Alexei Bychkiv was part of the military unit present in the suburbs of the Russian city of Pskov, close to the Estonian border.

Reports of kidnapping and abuse during the war

As of April 8, 120,000 children had been kidnapped by Russian soldiers, according to Ukraine’s Parliamentary Human Rights Commissioner Ludymila Densova.

Some of these kidnapped children were raped by Russian soldiers, while others were allegedly smuggled across the Russian border.

According to the Commissioner, an 11-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were sexually abused by Russian soldiers in the town of Bucha. The girl even got pregnant.

Another account involves a 16-year-old girl and a 78-year-old woman, who, according to Ukrainian official Oleksandr Vilkul, were both victims of sexual abuse.

“There is news that makes my blood run cold in my veins. As we rebuild a peaceful life in the liberated villages in the Kherson region, a task we are currently working on, we are faced with more and more horror stories. For example, the rape of a 16-year-old pregnant girl and a 78-year-old grandmother in one of the villages towards Ingulets,” Oleksandr reported in a video posted on social media.