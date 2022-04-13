São Paulo detects internal transmission of measles in the state

In February, the state of São Paulo registered the 1st autochthonous case of measles in the year. Another 25 cases are under analysis. The autochthonous case means that it was not imported from another location, so there is fear of a measles outbreak in the state. In 2021, 9 cases were detected and in 2020 there were 883 confirmed cases.

Measles is an extremely contagious disease that spreads through the air, its main symptoms are fever with cough, malaise and red spots on the face. Also according to the Ministry of Health, 1 to 3 children in every 1000 infected with measles can suffer complications that lead to death.

There is no specific treatment against measles, in which case drugs are used that can alleviate some symptoms of the disease and the only way to prevent it is vaccination.

Therefore, the state health department is strengthening the childhood vaccination campaign. It is recommended that children from 6 months to 5 years old take 2 doses of the MMR vaccine. Health workers are also being called upon to take this vaccine. The interval between the 2 doses is 4 weeks.

In 2016, the country received a certificate of eradication of the disease, but in recent years, vaccination coverage has been falling continuously across the country. In the state of São Paulo, in 2021, 73.8% of the target audience took the first dose of MMR and only 60.1% took the 2 doses. The objective of the vaccination campaign is to reach 95% vaccination coverage of the target audience of about 12 million and 900 thousand children.