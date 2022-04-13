São Vicente has one measles case and two are under investigation in Santos | More health

A case of measles was recorded in São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo. Two other cases are under investigation in Santos.

The City of São Vicente, through the Department of Health (Sesau), reported that the disease was confirmed in a male child, one year and four months old, resident of the Tancredo Neves neighborhood, vaccinated with both doses. Sesau clarified that the selective blockade was carried out in the day care center, in the residence and in the court of the residence where the child lives.

In Santos, according to the city hall, the two measles cases under investigation are residents. There is no conclusion in both cases due to awaiting the results of laboratory tests. None of the patients’ contacts showed symptoms and, as a precaution, the entire blocking protocol was carried out, such as the vaccination of these people.

Also according to the municipal administration, no measles case has been confirmed this year or in 2021. Since the last 4th, Santos has been immunizing children from six months to under five years of age against measles, according to the state immunization campaign against the disease.

The state of São Paulo is investigating 25 suspected cases of measles. If confirmed, the contamination is autochthonous, that is, when the person contracts the virus in their own territory and not while traveling.

In 2022, a case of the disease was confirmed in the state, in the capital of São Paulo. The disease is highly contagious, but it can be prevented with vaccination.

After the disease was considered eradicated in Brazil, the country experienced a new outbreak in 2019. In the state of São Paulo, 18 people died and about 18,000 were infected.

Throughout 2020, 883 cases were reported in the state, 354 of them in children under 9 years old. The only recorded death was also in this age group, according to the state health department. In 2021, nine cases of the disease were recorded, and no deaths.