Scientists rejuvenate skin cells in 30 years

Researchers at the Babraham Institute in the UK were able to rejuvenate skin cells in 30 years. The feat was reported in the scientific journal eLife.

To understand the study, it is necessary to know the method developed by Shinya Yamanaka, the first scientist to transform normal cells into stem cells, in 2007. Basically, the researcher found a way to reprogram the cells and make them more versatile, being able to develop in different tissues of the body.

Yamanaka’s method, which won the scientist a Nobel in 2012, takes 50 days to complete and, in the end, the cell loses its original functionality. Now, the team of British researchers has realized that by stopping the process early, the cell does not become a stem cell, but a young cell.

For the study, skin cells from three human donors, with an average age of 50 years, were used. The samples were exposed to the Yamanaka method for just 13 days, which was enough for the cells to be 30 years younger.

That is, 53-year-old cells were behaving as if they belonged to a 23-year-old. The scientists not only observed greater collagen production, but also showed that the reprogrammed cells acted faster in the process. treatment of artificial wounds when compared to the original cells.

The application in the cosmetic area is the first thing that comes to mind, but these cells are not restricted to that. In the future, scientists could use the technology to restore fragile bones, heal ligaments and skin wounds. As the cell used would be removed and placed in the same patient, there is also less risk of the body rejecting it, achieving successful treatment.

For the time being, the technique has been applied only to genetically modified mice. According to the scientists, the animals showed signs of rejuvenation in the pancreas, which indicates some potential for fighting diabetes.