Secretary explains health problems, councilor questions R$ 15 million lost to new hospital and compares mayor to Korean dictator

In the ordinary session held on the morning of Tuesday, 12, at the Chamber of Vilhena, the main subject was the hearing of the municipal secretary of Health, Weslaine Amorim, who, in the Legislative tribune, tried to explain the problems faced by the portfolio.

For almost 2 hours, Amorim responded to questions from parliamentarians, mainly to problems arising from the company “Medicando”, responsible for medical activities in health units in the municipality, with regard to contracted doctors who would not be attending to patients satisfactorily due to lack of of experience and humanization.

Councilman Pedrinho Sanches said that the outsourced company is in Vilhena to harass people when reporting the case of a newly graduated doctor who sent a patient to return home, even though he felt sick. “They cannot treat patients as if they were garbage,” he denounced.

Councilman Vivian Repessold said she witnessed a doctor calling another doctor to find out what he was going to do when he was seeing a patient. “They are inexperienced doctors”, she analyzes.

Councilman Dhonatan Pagani drew attention to the payment of shifts by these doctors who – according to him – “are recent graduates, provide poor care” and earn three times more than the doctors employed by the municipal government.

The secretary stated that she has been in charge of the portfolio for 90 days and that, during this period, the company was verbally notified with a view to improving the services provided to society. She stated that Cremero is the one who evaluates the professional conduct of doctors and admitted that it is not easy to hire doctors due to the salaries offered to the professional.

However, for the president of the House of Laws, Ronildo Macedo, the fault of the precariousness of public health is Mayor Eduardo Japonês (PSC), who – according to him – has already changed more than 70 municipal secretaries in three years. “The city hall team is worse than the football team. There is no way to manage this situation. If the mayor gets sick of the secretary’s face, he sends him away and then says that the secretary is guilty of the misfortunes of the municipality. That way, you can’t have management,” he said.

On the other hand, he played down the criticism of Weslayne and said that Vilhena lost R$ 15 million that were for the construction of the new hospital.

“Today, you cannot throw stones at the desk, because it is also a window. She is being a victim of a management that does not do good for our municipality. Unfortunately, (the mayor) tricked us in the first campaign; he said he had no management, but he had money. And we can see that the coffers are full and all the secretariats have difficulties. If you now do a CPI, Health is on the rocks. Unfortunately, we are paying the price for the lack of capacity of our executive, who has no management, no ability to dialogue, and, then, the people pay the bill. There are R$ 15 million lost and the mayor goes to Brasília to do politics. We do not have a new hospital and we are going to be content with what we have there”, he assured.

NORTH KOREAN DICTATOR

Also, due to the mayor’s lack of dialogue with parliamentarians, Macedo compared Eduardo Japonês to the dictator Kim Jong-um, president of North Korea.

“Yesterday he was invited to attend the Chamber. But with him there is no dialogue. It’s President Kim Jong-um from (North) Korea and we have to stay here like beasts. If you want to talk to him, we have to go to the office. From now on, you will have to read the booklet of this Chamber, because the councilor who keeps supporting these negligences of the mayor, will be talked about in the tribune. It is not in a position to manage the municipality. It’s out of the house,” he said.