Sega game prices increase by almost 170% on Steam Brazil

Players were taken by surprise this Tuesday (12) when they went to buy a game published by Sega. The company reset the prices in reais of several PC titles by almost 170% on Steambeing the games of the franchise sonic the most affected.

According to the website SteamDBwhich tracks the fluctuation of values ​​in the virtual store, sonic mania it cost R$ 36.99 from February 3rd to yesterday (11th), for example. Today, the game was readjusted to R$ 99.50, which represented an increase of 168%.

The same percentage increase was seen in games like Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio and Sonic Generations Collections. With the increases, the products reached their highest value since launch on Steam.

Check out a table below voxel set up comparing game prices and increase percentage:

previous price Price on April 12 Increase sonic mania BRL 36.99 BRL 99.50 168% Sonic Forces BRL 72.99 BRL 179.50 145% Crazy Taxi BRL 15.99 BRL 42.90 168% Jet Set Radio BRL 15.99 BRL 42.90 168% Sonic Generations Collection BRL 36.99 BRL 99.50 168% Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed Collection BRL 36.99 BRL 99.50 168% Sonic Lost World BRL 55.99 BRL 149.50 166% sonic adventure 2 BRL 19.99 BRL 53.90 169% Sonic Lost World BRL 65.99 BRL 149.50 126% Space Channel 5: Part 2 BRL 15.99 BRL 42.90 168% NiGHTS into Dreams BRL 15.99 BRL 42.90 168%

The analysis shows that basically all the titles that were released are older and some are classics, such as Crazy Taxi.

And to have a parameter, it also calls attention to the fact that games are more expensive for PC than for consolessince the reality is normally reversed.

sonic mania, for example, is priced at R$65.99 on the PlayStation Store; BRL 32 at the Nintendo eShop (promotional price) and BRL 64.95 at the Xbox Store.

Increases in other countries

And it was not just in Brazil that the games had a very expressive increase. Forum users like resetera and Twitter noted that prices were also readjusted in markets such as Turkey, Canada and Argentina.

The case of Argentina, by the way, is one of the most striking. Games in Argentine pesos increased by more than 490%, from 329.99 pesos to 1,949 pesos (in the case of Sonic Lost World).

SEGA continue to be absolute fucking shitheels good job, assholes pic.twitter.com/fCJ3oNG2I5 — lashman (@RobotBrush) April 12, 2022

What does Sega say?

THE voxel contacted Sega’s advice in Brazil to verify if there is a justification for the high prices. The article will be updated as the company responds to inquiries.