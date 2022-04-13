Shanghai residents sleep in the office and ration food in lockdown

During the day it is Romeo’s place of work, during the night it is his home. Like many other financial workers in Shanghai, he has moved into his office as lockdown continues in the Chinese metropolis.

China’s economic capital is facing its biggest outbreak of covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. To cope, the authorities confined almost all of the 25 million inhabitants in their homes for more than two weeks.

Shanghai’s confinement was initially supposed to last about four days in two stages: first the eastern part of the city – which has the main international airport and the giant shopping district – and then the western part, with its famous historic Bund region. , on the banks of the Huangpu River.

To limit the economic impact, some residents chose to remain at their workplace from the first hours of confinement. This was the case with Romeo, a Chinese man who prefers to use a pseudonym.

In his company, “we sleep on the 1st and 2nd floors, and the rest of the time everyone is at their place of work”, this worker in the financial sector explains to AFP.

Interactions between colleagues continue after working hours, without, however, any invasion of privacy, he assures.

“Each one imposes its distance and respects that of the others. We oblige ourselves to do that”, explains Romeo.

A luxury that is far from the norm. On social media, videos circulate of employees sleeping on makeshift mattresses in factories, while their colleagues continue production.

no restock

The confinement, initially announced as a progressive and localized measure, seems to perpetuate itself and seriously penalize the city’s supply.

“I’ve never thought so much about my food or controlled my consumption”, tells AFP Frank Tsai, who only stored food for four days, the period of confinement initially announced by the authorities.

Seven days later, portions are “smaller and smaller” while bookings are dwindling, says the businessman who organizes conferences in normal times.

In recent weeks, food prices have soared as thousands of trucks have been blocked at the entrance to the city.

Ma, who prefers not to reveal his full name, says he paid 400 yuan for juice and instant noodles, as there is no replacement in Shanghai.

In addition, app delivery services face difficulties due to the shortage of distributors.

The bustling metropolis in times of normality has experienced an unusual tranquility in recent weeks, interrupted only by requests from the authorities for its inhabitants to stay at home. These warnings are broadcast by drones or robots.

Outings are strictly prohibited even for canine needs. “I taught my dog ​​to do it inside the house. To keep his sanity, I take him out (even if secretly) at 3 am”, explains to AFP a resident who asked not to be identified.