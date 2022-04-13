Snapdragon 778G, 120 Hz AMOLED display and more – All in Technology

As with other generations, the Xiaomi 12 should also get a Lite version in the future. According to reports, the manufacturer is reportedly working on a Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G smartphone. And now the informant Yogesh Brar shared the complete list of specs for this model.

According to the informant, the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G will have a 6.55″ AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and support for a 120 Hz refresh rate. Like other branded devices, the screen must also maintain the top center hole pattern. In addition, this notch is rated to receive a 16MP front camera.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite will be a more modest version of the original Xiaomi 12.

On the back, the source says the smartphone will have a 64MP main lens with OIS (image stabilization) support. There will also be an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 5MP macro camera. Inside, it is expected to feature the advanced Snapdragon 778G chip combined with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal space.

To keep everything running, the device will include a 4500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. Other long-awaited features also include a P2 headphone jack, on-screen fingerprint reader, Hi-Res audio and Android 12 with MIUI 13 interface.

Unfortunately, Xiaomi has not yet hinted at how much it intends to launch the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G. However, the launch is expected to happen soon in India.