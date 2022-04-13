Sonia Abrão updates her mother’s health status after being admitted to the ICU

What will you know! Continues after advertising



São Paulo, April 12, by Kleber Marques – The website entertainment notebook Prime diary brings an article about the health status of Dona Cecília, mother of presenter Sônia Abraão.

Beforehand, on the 31st, Dona Cecília, mother of our beloved Sonia Abraham, took a fall inside the house and needed to be hospitalized quickly. Due to her advanced age, the 80-year-old woman ended up in the ICU and was in a deplorable condition. The presenter went so far as to ask fans to make a prayer chain for her mother’s health.

Continues after advertising





Dona Cecília’s situation was so critical, the fall was so bad, that in addition to her going to the ICU, Sônia’s mother needed to have surgery on her femur. It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that the mother of the presenter has had surgery on her femur. Last year, after taking 2 falls, the 80-year-old woman had to undergo 3 surgeries.

At first, to the delight of Sônia Abraão’s fans, yesterday afternoon, she announced on her Instagram network that her dear mother is getting better. Dona Cecília left the ICU for the semi-intensive care unit. See below for more details on this struggling lady’s improvement.

Continues after advertising





First of all, you can’t help but check out this other article: Fernando opens the game and comments about his return with countryman Maiara: “it’s delicious”

See more details of the health status of the mother of the presenter Sônia Abraão

At first, Sônia Abraão, who is a sincere woman, who speaks her mind, is going through one of the most difficult moments of her life. Her mother is hospitalized treating a fall, however, it’s not all bad news. Dona Cecília, as Sonia Abraão’s mother is called, improved and went from a critical condition in the ICU to the semi-intensive care unit.

The presenter could not contain the news of how happy she was, and used her Instagram to talk about her mother’s improvement.

Also, check out this article that is making the rounds all over the web: Rodolffo gets involved with ex-BBB and web reacts: “Cry Juliette”

See the words that Sônia Abraão said on her social network about the improvement in her mother’s health

“My God! What a relief! I have great news for you my loves. My dear mother left the ICU and went to semi-intensive care. Thank God she is reacting well to the medications and the surgery she had on her femur. Thank you for the positive energies and prayers!”

Finally, check out this article that is all over the web: Thais Fersoza, wife of Michel Teló, announces news: “Big Brother Brasil”