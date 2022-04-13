Sony changes auto-renewal terms

Sony has had to adapt certain PS Plus features to meet the requirements of the UK authorities responsible for market competitiveness. Like Nintendo, the PlayStation owner will need to make the subscription renewal terms for the services more consumer-friendly.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, the Japanese publisher accepted the measure and consumers with active subscriptions, but who are making little use of the product – PS Plus and PS Now, in this case – will receive a reminder not to pay for a new period via renewal. automatic.

The change in the terms of PS Plus also includes subscribers who, even with the reminder, do not cancel and continue to stop actively using the benefits. In such cases, Sony will no longer make recurring charges.

There is no information on when this will take effect. However, if you don’t know the current status of your subscriptions, just follow the following path in the PS4 and PS5 menus to check them:

PS5 : Account Management > Subscription > Enable/Disable Automatic Renewal;

PS4 : Settings > Users and Accounts > Accounts > Payments and Subscriptions > Enable/Disable Automatic Renewal;

