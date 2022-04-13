Soulstorm on PS Plus was “devastating”, says dev

PS Plus can be an interesting way for publishers to release their games, especially if they’re looking for popularity — Fall Guys say so. However, that doesn’t seem like a good idea for Oddworld: Soulstorm. In fact, according to Lorne Lanning, one of the founders of Oddworld Inhabitants, it was “devastating”.

In an interview with Xbox Expansion PassLanning explained that the deal with Sony to offer the title on the subscription service came about because production costs were going up, so the studio needed financial help from the Japanese giant for the endeavor — but it seems the numbers weren’t quantified from the start. right way.

The developer estimated that it would sell 100,000 units at launch, although 50,000 was a plausible number. That said, the money they would get from the Sony deal was more than they would make from those trades.

The thing is, Oddworld: Soulstorm was supposed to debut in January 2021, when the PS5 community was still low. Due to the pandemic, the devs had to work from home, which resulted in a postponement to April (three months more). This window was enough for the player base in the new generation to expand substantially.

As the deal had already been signed, Oddworld: Soulstorm ended up becoming one of the most downloaded titles on the PS5, with almost 4 million copies delivered to subscribers — a difference that proved economically devastating for the studio.

