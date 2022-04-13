The Health Department of the São Paulo state government confirmed one case of autochthonous measles – in which the individual contracts the disease in the state itself, without traveling abroad and without connection with a traveler – and 25 more cases under investigation last week alone. .

The confirmed case was reported in the city of São Paulo, considering a record within the last 15 days, but no further information about the patient was released. Two of the 25 investigated cases are from the city of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. In a statement, the prefecture informed that there is no conclusion and awaits the results of laboratory tests. In addition, none of the patients’ contacts showed symptoms and, as a precaution, the entire block protocol was carried out, including the vaccination of people.







SP records measles case; State investigates 25 reports Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil/Estadão

Infectologist Roberto da Justa points out that identifying an autochthonous case demonstrates that the disease is already advancing in the national territory. Aspect that, according to him, denotes greater concern from the sanitary point of view and demands more efforts to control the disease, which has a high potential for morbidity and mortality, especially among children. “This occurrence is most likely due to the low vaccination coverage for measles in recent years. And the possibility of spreading to other states is great, since it is difficult to block the spread of measles”, says the doctor.

The professor at the Federal University of Ceará (UFC) reinforces the need for mass vaccination of children, especially in states where there are confirmed or suspected cases. Da Justa points out that the Unified Health System (SUS), through the National Immunization Program (PNI), widely distributes measles immunization free of charge throughout the country.

Between the 1960s and 1970s, the doctor recalls, the disease was one of the main causes of mortality in children under 1 year of age. However, as measles “disappeared” in the 1990s and 2000s in Brazil, there was a smear campaign attributing to the vaccine some side effects and adverse events that never existed. “The measles vaccine is safe, and extremely effective. There is nothing to fear in this regard”, he guarantees. Measles infection occurs through droplets of saliva with virus particles, which favor transmissibility – each infected person can transmit to up to 18 people.

With the cases investigated in Santos, the other municipalities in the region went into a state of alert and seek to improve vaccination rates. The municipality of São Vicente announced that one person was diagnosed with measles in the city, information unknown by the state health department. In the city, 298 children aged 6 months to under 5 years, and 34 health professionals, took a dose of the measles vaccine.

In Guarujá, the municipal Executive reported that in this first phase, health professionals are being vaccinated against measles. In the first week of mobilization, just over 100 health workers were immunized. In 2017, 2018 and 2021, there were no confirmed cases and deaths; in 2019 there were 39 reports – and 12 in 2020.

In Peruíbe, where there were no reports of suspected measles, the Municipal Health Department stated that the number of vaccinated is lower than expected, probably due to the high demand for vaccination against influenza and covid-19. There are also no reports of measles cases in Itanhaém. There, according to the city hall, vaccination coverage is 99.55% of the population. In Cubatão, no case is being investigated and vaccination follows the schedule of the state government.

With so many cases investigated, the state government raised the alert, reinforced the importance of vaccination and reported that an immunization campaign against the virus is underway. Since April 4, immunization is aimed at health professionals and, from May 3, children aged 6 months to under 5 years will be vaccinated. The goal is to reach 95% of children (target audience of 12.9 million). The MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella, is continuously available in health facilities.

MMR vaccine coverage was 85.2% for the first dose and 67.1% for the second dose in 2020 and 2021, 73.8% and 60.1% respectively. In 2019, coverage was 91.8% for the first dose and 82.5% for the second dose.