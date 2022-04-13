Studies reinforce the effectiveness of medication for AME that arrives at SUS

Multinational studies, with the participation of the Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo (HC/FMUSP) It’s from Institute of Childcare and Pediatrics Martagão Gesteira of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (IPPMG/UFRJ)reinforce the long-term efficacy and safety of the drug Evrysdi® (risdiplam) for treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

Manufactured by Rochein collaboration with the SMA Foundation and the PTC Therapeuticsthe product starts to be distributed by the Unified Health System this year. The application is oral, without the need for hospitalization.

On March 14, the Federal Official Gazette published two ordinances confirming the decision to incorporate the drug into the SUS to treat AME types 1 and 2in addition to not indicating the application for the type 3a.

There are four known types of Spinal Muscular Atrophy. THE type 1 usually presents symptoms between 0 and six months of life and prevents the baby from sitting up alone. At the type 2, the symptoms appear between six and 18 months, the child does not walk and usually has respiratory problems. At the type 3, the signs appear between 18 months and adolescence, the person has independence to stand and walk, but may lose this ability over time. It’s the type 4rare and with slow progression, usually diagnosed after the age of 35 years, affects the movement of walking (ambulation).

THE Sunfish studyof which the HC/FMUSP participated, evaluated the safety and efficacy of risdiplam in the treatment of people with SMA types 2 and 3, between 2 and 25 years of age.

“The work showed that, after three years of treatment, there was an initial improvement in motor function observed in the first year of the study, sustained until the end of the third year of treatment, while the natural history of the disease shows an overall decline in motor capacity”, says to Roche.

“Furthermore, the incidence of adverse events has decreased over time. A first-of-its-kind analysis that compared the motor function of patients treated with risdiplam for two years to an untreated external control showed that while the treated group showed a marked improvement followed by stabilization, the untreated patients showed a steady decline in motor ability. over two years”, says the pharmacist.

THE rainbowfish studyof which the IPPMG/UFRJ took part, evaluated the use of risdiplam in babies with a genetic diagnosis of SMA, still without symptoms, up to six weeks of age.

“Results of a recently announced interim analysis demonstrate the safety and efficacy of risdiplam in this population, including achieving motor developmental milestones and maintaining oral feeding ability,” Roche points out.

According to data from National Institute of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (INAME)Brazil has 1,322 people with the condition.

