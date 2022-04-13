Study Reveals Vitamin K Protects Against Alzheimer’s; know which foods to find

Researchers at AlMaarefa University in Saudi Arabia found that Vitamin K, present in foods such as broccoli, spinach and arugula, can protect against the onset of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and other dementias. The study was presented at the American Anatomy Association which took place this month in the United States.

“Vitamin K2 has shown a very promising impact in preventing age-related behavioral, functional, biochemical, and histopathological changes in the senile brain. It may be proposed as a promising approach to attenuating age-related disorders and preserving cognitive functions in elderly individuals.” , said researcher Mohamed El-Sherbiny.

Preliminary studies have already detected the link between the consumption of foods rich in Vitamin K and the proper functioning of the brain, and the new study elucidates some biological pathways through which the nutrient appears to preserve cognitive functions.